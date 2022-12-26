ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Grange Hall Sells to Leading Adult Nightclub Operator

Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. purchased Troy Guard’s Grange Hall, located at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. on Dec. 19, as part of RCI’s expansion in the greater Denver area. RCI paid $5.2 million, consisting of $1.875 million in cash and a 5-year, 6.67% bank financing note with a 25-year amortization, according to a RCI press release.
DENVER, CO
progressivegrocer.com

Natural Grocers Releases Grand-Opening Plans for Denver Store

Specialty retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will hold a grand-opening celebration event on Jan. 7 for its 44th Colorado store, which will include giveaways, discounts, a prize sweepstakes and more. Located at 3165 North Central Park Boulevard in Denver, the new store was constructed with sustainable building features...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Hotel proposal indicates shift toward more tourism in Longmont

In a recent resident sentiment survey by Visit Longmont, 40% of responders saw tourism in Longmont positively — but over half were unsure what to think of tourism. “That’s because overall people never think of Longmont as a tourism destination,” said Kimberlee McKee, executive director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and vice president on the Visit Longmont board. “They think, are tourists coming here? It feels like something new … I think we’re just starting to educate the community about the benefits of tourism and that yes, indeed, people do stay here, and that tourism is a generator.”
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Minnesota

Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco

MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
DENVER, CO
K99

Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?

A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
FORT COLLINS, CO
qhubonews.com

The Boulder County fire caused immense damage, but the homes that remained standing were found to have harbored an even greater danger: we transformed them into laboratories to examine the potential health hazards linked to urban wildfires.

Homes that survived the Marshall Fire didn’t come through unscathed. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images. This article is part of a collaboration with Boulder Reporting Lab, The Center for Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder, KUNC public radio and The Conversation U.S. to explore the impacts of the devastating Marshall Fire one year after the blaze. The series can be found at the Boulder Reporting Lab.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse

Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Crews recover worker’s body after trench collapse. Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after...
AURORA, CO

