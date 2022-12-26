Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing
The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Drone U Coming to Make Loveland the School’s New Home – Who Are They?
This could be the start of something new and great for a lot of people who are into drone photography. After nearly five years of being in Albuquerque, this school is moving to north Loveland. While not a large "university," this school has already trained over 20,000 students online and...
Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles
Road conditions across the Denver metro area greatly depend on where you are. Heavy and wet snow fell overnight across much of the area reaching snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour.
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state
CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
Marshall Fire had multiple ignition points, Boulder County sheriff says
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County last Dec. 30 did not start with a single spark, Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed to 9Wants to Know on Wednesday. Pelle declined to discuss other details in the nearly complete investigation of the state’s most destructive wildfire, but...
milehighcre.com
Grange Hall Sells to Leading Adult Nightclub Operator
Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. purchased Troy Guard’s Grange Hall, located at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. on Dec. 19, as part of RCI’s expansion in the greater Denver area. RCI paid $5.2 million, consisting of $1.875 million in cash and a 5-year, 6.67% bank financing note with a 25-year amortization, according to a RCI press release.
progressivegrocer.com
Natural Grocers Releases Grand-Opening Plans for Denver Store
Specialty retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will hold a grand-opening celebration event on Jan. 7 for its 44th Colorado store, which will include giveaways, discounts, a prize sweepstakes and more. Located at 3165 North Central Park Boulevard in Denver, the new store was constructed with sustainable building features...
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
Hotel proposal indicates shift toward more tourism in Longmont
In a recent resident sentiment survey by Visit Longmont, 40% of responders saw tourism in Longmont positively — but over half were unsure what to think of tourism. “That’s because overall people never think of Longmont as a tourism destination,” said Kimberlee McKee, executive director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and vice president on the Visit Longmont board. “They think, are tourists coming here? It feels like something new … I think we’re just starting to educate the community about the benefits of tourism and that yes, indeed, people do stay here, and that tourism is a generator.”
Fire victim shares struggles after losing Boulder home in Sunshine Wildland Fire
Lopa van der Mersch lived in one of the homes that was lost in the Sunshine Wildland Fire. She said the fire started on her deck before spreading to her home on Dec. 19.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collections
Mr. Bojangles sometimes can be seen in a stroller at the corner of 37th and Quebec.Photo byDavid Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) People who panhandle in Denver say they cashed in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making considerably more money than usual.
Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?
A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
qhubonews.com
The Boulder County fire caused immense damage, but the homes that remained standing were found to have harbored an even greater danger: we transformed them into laboratories to examine the potential health hazards linked to urban wildfires.
Homes that survived the Marshall Fire didn’t come through unscathed. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images. This article is part of a collaboration with Boulder Reporting Lab, The Center for Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder, KUNC public radio and The Conversation U.S. to explore the impacts of the devastating Marshall Fire one year after the blaze. The series can be found at the Boulder Reporting Lab.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
KDVR.com
Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse
Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Crews recover worker’s body after trench collapse. Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after...
Comments / 9