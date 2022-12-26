Read full article on original website
Gloria Rose
3d ago
How does this update to recycling stop Canada from bringing their garbage into Michigan via Blue Water bridge and other bridge entrees into Michigan land fills?
Reply(8)
55
Harold Clark
3d ago
I've heard that only about 15-20% of collected plastics are recycled these days. Apparently China USED to buy lots of our plastics. Not so much anymore, and the majority of it ends up in landfills.
Reply(3)
22
Jaykenzie
3d ago
Has she signed anything that will put money in hard working tax payers pocket? No. Just more taxes out of our pocket. I would have more money if I were to live off of the government. But I refuse to have a bunch of white democrat pay me to stay home.
Reply(2)
23
Related
Detroit News
Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees
Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
mitechnews.com
Michigan Democrats Introduce Bill To Require 100 Percent Renewable Energy By 2035
LANSING – A Democratic leader’s bill aims to require Michigan to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2035, a goal deemed unrealistic given current technology. The bill doesn’t explain how Michigan will advance from renewables providing only 11 percent of Michigan’s net electricity generation in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, to 100 percent in 15 years.
wemu.org
Whitmer signs several bills as first term winds down
A Michigan program designed to get more adult learners into higher education is getting re-worked under a pair of newly signed state laws. The Michigan Reconnect grant offers qualifying residents aged 25 and up tuition money at a community college to earn an associate’s degree or professional certificate. Many...
Gov. Whitmer looking into fees for Michigan electric vehicle drivers
The road-building industry and others are asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the new state legislation to find a new way to tax EVs.
Detroit News
Colleen House, a political trailblazer for the Michigan GOP, dies at 70
Colleen Mary House, whose unexpected foray into Michigan politics nearly 50 years ago blazed a trail for women lawmakers, died Christmas Eve after a two-year battle with dementia, her family announced Wednesday. She was 70. House died at her Foggy Bottom home in Washington, D.C., with her husband, John Gizzi,...
These Michigan State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 38 seats in the Michigan State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 22-16 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 38 of 38 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
mitechnews.com
Retirement Reforms, Marijuana Changes Meet Veto Pens
LANSING – Lame duck legislation that mostly tightened public employee retirement options or made tweaks to the state’s marijuana’s law were among the 11 bills vetoed by the Gov. Whitmer. Several of the bills would have pushed an annuity product to state employees as an alternative to...
Michigan redistricting 1 year later
Good morning, today is Wednesday. Only three more days in 2022 ... One year ago today, Michigan’s inaugural citizens-led redistricting commission approved new lines for congressional and state legislative maps. This was a historic change, as previously politicians controlled the mapping process for our battleground state. What it means:...
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan
The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
wemu.org
Brinks: Economic policy, civil rights legislation among first priorities for new Democratic majority
The Michigan Legislature officially ended its session Wednesday, leaving a host of priorities for next year. Incoming leadership says monetary policy items, like writing the state’s next budget and increasing tax breaks for low-income workers, are among its early goals. Democratic Senator Winnie Brinks will be her chamber's next...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s annual State of the Great Lakes report.
abc12.com
Michigan regulators turn down DTE Energy electric pre-pay program
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy won't be able to launch a pre-pay program for electric customers after the Michigan Attorney General's Office argued successfully against the concept. DTE sought approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to spend $13 million on launching the program, in which customers could pay...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed
In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters
hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
Nessel: Denied prepay program would’ve cost DTE customers $13M
The Michigan Public Service Commission denied the company's request to instill a prepay program, as well as rescinding some customer protections.
Whitmer appoints new Michigan State University trustee
Sandy Pierce, a Wayne State alum, will begin her term on Tuesday and leave her seat on January 1, 2029. She replaces Pat O'Keefe.
Comments / 115