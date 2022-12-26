Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Gelson’s to Open at West Edge, Debut Two Dining Concepts
The upscale market will serve as an anchor at the emerging West Edge retail & office plaza
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
foxla.com
Highland Park employees shocked about sudden closure of Coco's restaurant
LOS ANGELES - Employees at Coco’s Restaurant in the Highland Park area say they were shocked to learn their location was suddenly be shutting down, just days before New Year's Eve. Wednesday, Dec. 28 was the last day of operation for the popular restaurant. Customers formed a long line...
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
Thieves steal hundreds of pounds of weed from Los Angeles dispensary (video)
A store owner is left devastated after a group of thieves broke into a Silver Lake dispensary on Wednesday, getting away with hundreds of pounds of marijuana. The owner hopes security footage of the thieves will help someone recognize them and bring justice. “They seemed organized though, like they’ve done this before,” Toby Stein, owner […]
Inside a Sprawling $9.5 Million Calabasas Estate With Panoramic Valley Views
Few Southern California communities have risen in both prestige and prominence over the past few years quite like Calabasas, the horsey, rural enclave favored by film, music and sports celebrities. Located less than 25 miles from Hollywood, Calabasas gives a taste of country living that’s an easy drive from Tinseltown studios and the glamour of Beverly Hills. Rising nearly 1,000 feet over the Santa Monica Mountains, the secluded area is known for having very few neighbors and massive homes—such as this luxe manse with panoramic views that just listed for a cool $9.499 million. Like most homes in Calabasas, 2681 Country...
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022
Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
2urbangirls.com
Funko announces Tha Dogg House will open in Inglewood Jan. 6
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Welcome to Tha Dogg House!. Funko will host the grand opening of “Tha Dogg House,” the company’s first co-branded retail experience in collaboration with legendary rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, on January 6, 2023. “This new store stays true...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
iheart.com
DETAILS: Mario To Host The 134th Annual Rose Parade on January 2nd!
Exciting news! Mario has been tapped to host the 134th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena on January 2nd, 2023! That parade takes place the morning before the Rose Bowl for 134 years now. Mario will host with the hilarious Ana Gasteyer live on NBC starting at 11am ET. This will be the 96th year that NBC has broadcasted the parade with them first airing it live on radio in 1927 and starting on television in 1954. Pretty cool piece of history Mario is apart of! Be sure to check it out nice and early on Monday!
My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway
The county’s stretch of PCH brings serenity when it’s needed most. The post My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Rol: Hand Roll Bar Heading to Fountain Valley
Rol Bar, which already operates a location in Huntington Beach, specializes in creative twists on the hand roll
Pastor Struck, Left Dead on Christmas Eve After Delivering Presents to Children in Los Angeles
The holidays are a peak time for hit-and-run incidents, and many drivers have left their victims’ families mourning the loss of their loved ones this season. Trina Newman-Townsend, a community activist and pastor in Los Angeles, is dead after a hit-and-run driver reportedly struck her on Christmas Eve while delivering presents to needy children at a local community center.
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
spectrumnews1.com
Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening
LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
spectrumnews1.com
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
Comments / 2