Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
MACON, Ga. — You can always prepare for a weather-related incident. Multiple reports of water pipe bursts have occurred at businesses, apartments, and homes. Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten & Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
“It was dire here:” One Georgia county ran completely out of water after arctic freeze
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One Georgia county found itself completely out of water after arctic cold caused pipes to burst all over north Georgia. Channel 2′s Bryan Mimms was in Butts County, where so many pipes burst that the county’s water system was completely dried up by Monday night.
'Mama, I love you,': Macon woman mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — Sheila Fowler got a call she'll never forget on Christmas morning: her son, James Leon Burch Jr., was dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones believes Burch died from the cold this weekend, just a day after another man, John Ragin, died the same way on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.
WMAZ
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
According to the City Manager-- Hank Griffeth-- hundreds of folks north of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive have been without water since Sunday night.
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
wgxa.tv
Cochran-Bleckley County to receive $500,000 for industrial park enhancements
COCHRAN-BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has selected and awarded a community to assist for 2023. Cochran-Bleckley County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) was given the OneGeorgia award (OGA) for equity funding from GDCA. The County's IDA will receive $500,000 to make enhancements to its infrastructure, and developments to its industrial park.
Jones County asks residents to be mindful of water usage following pipes bursting in winter weather
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Cheyenne Morgan, the superintendent for the city of Gray's water system, says they've received 15 to 20 calls each day for the past few days about pipe bursts throughout the city. He says the weather is one of the main causes of the problem. "We're...
Burst pipes leave animal rescue scrambling to water 75 animals, community steps up to help
MACON, Ga. — An animal rescue in Macon affected by burst water pipes was saved by members of their community when it came to figuring out a solution on providing water for the 75 animals they care for. “When the temperatures dropped we had our water pipes bust,” said...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
Authorities identify the second victim in deadly Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Corner’s Office has identified the second victim in the Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Jewel Dantzler, 18, dead on Wednesday morning at 4:18 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital. The initial victim, 24-year-old Tamareious Miller, was pronounced dead on Dec. 24. Authorities have […]
City of Milledgeville sets up water distribution center for those affected by outages
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is setting up a water distribution center for people who are currently without water after winter weather has caused major outages throughout the city on Tuesday. They say distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parham Kitchen on the grounds of...
WMAZ
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
WMAZ
'No call Christmas morning': Macon mother mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
Sheila Fowler says she spoke to her son every day. She knew something was wrong when he didn't call Christmas morning.
'Mama, I'm sorry': Jones County woman loses her home of 50 years to house fire
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County home once stood for three generations is now burned to the ground. Loretta Hurt was at work when she received a phone call from her son saying her house was on fire. "He said, 'Mama, I'm sorry I tried to put it...
41nbc.com
Early morning crash in Monroe kills driver, injures passenger
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One was killed and another was injured in a single vehicle crash early Wednesday in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to the site of the wreck on I-75 South near mile marker 186 around 3:24 in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a dead male and called for deputies to come investigate.
travelweekly.com
Ecofriendly resort will open next year in Bonaire
Belnem House Bonaire, a new, sustainably minded boutique hotel on the island, will open in early 2023. Located near the center of Kralendijk, in the villa district of Belnem, the resort has 31 luxury suites, apartments and penthouses that surround a courtyard garden with a pool and pool bar. "Belnem...
wgxa.tv
Two men found dead in Macon over Christmas weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men were found dead in Macon, over the weekend, and investigators are looking into the causes of their deaths. 43-year-old John Ragin was found in the parking deck behind the Truist building on Cherry Street on Saturday afternoon. On Christmas morning, 48-year-old James Burch was...
27-year-old Lizella man arrested in high-speed chase in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a foot chase that ended near Mercer University Drive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 27-year-old Devan G Cormican from Lizella was clocked going 89 miles per hour on a motorcycle near the...
41nbc.com
Baldwin County suffers water shortages due to water main breaks from cold temperatures
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The City of Milledgeville provided an update to residents Tuesday night:. “Many of the system water main failures that were located throughout the holiday, when the weather did not allow for repair, have been repaired. We continue to have repairs to make and anticipate we will find other failures, which need repairing before this event is over. These repairs, as well as continued isolation of a section of the water system, has allowed the system to continue to pressurize today, as tanks continued to fill. Many customers will find they have some water, but it will take a few more days for the system to recover and full restoration to be reached. With this being the case, please continue to conserve water for the next few days as the system continues to recover.
71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
Comments / 5