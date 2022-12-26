ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

wgxa.tv

Cochran-Bleckley County to receive $500,000 for industrial park enhancements

COCHRAN-BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has selected and awarded a community to assist for 2023. Cochran-Bleckley County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) was given the OneGeorgia award (OGA) for equity funding from GDCA. The County's IDA will receive $500,000 to make enhancements to its infrastructure, and developments to its industrial park.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Authorities identify the second victim in deadly Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Corner’s Office has identified the second victim in the Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Jewel Dantzler, 18, dead on Wednesday morning at 4:18 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital. The initial victim, 24-year-old Tamareious Miller, was pronounced dead on Dec. 24. Authorities have […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Early morning crash in Monroe kills driver, injures passenger

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One was killed and another was injured in a single vehicle crash early Wednesday in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to the site of the wreck on I-75 South near mile marker 186 around 3:24 in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a dead male and called for deputies to come investigate.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
travelweekly.com

Ecofriendly resort will open next year in Bonaire

Belnem House Bonaire, a new, sustainably minded boutique hotel on the island, will open in early 2023. Located near the center of Kralendijk, in the villa district of Belnem, the resort has 31 luxury suites, apartments and penthouses that surround a courtyard garden with a pool and pool bar. "Belnem...
BONAIRE, GA
wgxa.tv

Two men found dead in Macon over Christmas weekend

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men were found dead in Macon, over the weekend, and investigators are looking into the causes of their deaths. 43-year-old John Ragin was found in the parking deck behind the Truist building on Cherry Street on Saturday afternoon. On Christmas morning, 48-year-old James Burch was...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Baldwin County suffers water shortages due to water main breaks from cold temperatures

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The City of Milledgeville provided an update to residents Tuesday night:. “Many of the system water main failures that were located throughout the holiday, when the weather did not allow for repair, have been repaired. We continue to have repairs to make and anticipate we will find other failures, which need repairing before this event is over. These repairs, as well as continued isolation of a section of the water system, has allowed the system to continue to pressurize today, as tanks continued to fill. Many customers will find they have some water, but it will take a few more days for the system to recover and full restoration to be reached. With this being the case, please continue to conserve water for the next few days as the system continues to recover.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
MACON, GA

