These Ann Arbor businesses closed during 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor saw more than 30 businesses open in 2022, it also saw a handful close. From planned-out anniversary closures to abrupt closures noted only by signs on doors, these Ann Arbor businesses shuttered their doors in 2022. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches. Which Which Superior...
fox2detroit.com
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
HometownLife.com
Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will live on at Never Forgotten Bakery
Fans of Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will soon be able to buy their favorite fresh baked goods once again. The longstanding bakery's core menu will live on at the new Sunflour Bakehaus at the Never Forgotten Bakery. Owner Michelle Ott is looking to open the new location — at the corner of 10 Mile and Orchard Lake roads near Greene's Hamburgers — within the next week or so.
Eater
Detroit Dining Experts Reveal Their Favorite Neighborhoods to Dine in 2022
Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: The entire Macomb county surprised me this year. I found myself driving to the 20-something Mile roads several times in 2022. Macomb is more culinary diverse than people give it credit for and a lot of immigrants and children of immigrants have opened wonderful restaurants here … Pattternz (Syrian), Que Pasa (Mexican), Isla (Filipino), Rosita’s Treats (Colombian), Khom Fai (Thai) and Sabor Latino (Cuban), just to name a few.
fox2detroit.com
Riverview apartment residents living in hotel after flooding in numerous buildings
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Many residents of Riverview Crossings were forced to leave their apartments over the holiday weekend and relocate to a hotel. "They said, 'We're not going extending no more, you can move back in.' I'm going to move back into this (expletive). I don't think so," Donald Madaris said.
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
Most stores in Genesee Valley Center closed again without explanation
FLINT TWP., MI -- Most stores in Genesee County’s largest shopping mall have been closed for the second time this week as its owner deals with broken water pipes and any resulting damage. Just hours after Genesee Valley Center posted on its Facebook page that the mall would reopen...
From tartufo pizza to fish and chips, these 5 Ann Arbor restaurant dishes top the list for 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI - This list might be the height of self-indulgence. Highlighting all the ways I have indulged in the Ann Arbor food scene since this summer. It has been my highly fortunate duty since June to eat some of my favorite dishes throughout Washtenaw County and provide a weekly report to you, the reader. It has hardly been blood, sweat and tears, other than flop sweat from an especially spicy rib bowl or tears of joy from loaded pulled pork nachos.
1240 WJIM
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
WNEM
Shopping mall asks tenant to pay for damage caused by water main break
FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township was closed all day Monday following a water main break. The shopping center tried to return to normal operations on Tuesday morning, but according to a Facebook post, mall officials closed the shopping center again until further notice.
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
fox2detroit.com
Dumpling deliveries during pandemic lead to Ypsilanti's newest restaurant, Basil Babe
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A way to see friends and family and get creative during the pandemic morphed into something unexpected. Haluthai "Thai" Inhmathong grew up around food and spent much of her time at her parent's restaurant. "I was born and raised in their kitchen," she said, noting...
fox2detroit.com
Residents displaced at multiple Detroit apartments • Jayru Campbell arrested • Notable deaths of 2022
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Several citizens are stuck trying to find proper housing this Christmas break after apartments they were staying in became unlivable. At Detroit's Sheridan Court, residents were stuck without heat and water over the weekend. At the Across the Park Apartments in Southwest Detroit, the scene was even more grim after a fire broke out, displacing some 20 people.
HometownLife.com
Livonia shop owner will give away clippings from giant schefflera tree named Baby
Brenda Scott, who had hoped to rehome a schefflera tree with 40-foot branches flourishing in her Livonia gift shop, has decided instead to give away cuttings from "Baby" before she moves her business from the building. A story about the plant published in Hometown Life earlier this month drew an...
Pipe burst in parking garage causes thousands of dollars in damage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor have responded to more than a dozen calls of frozen pipes bursting the last few days, most recently at a parking garage downtown at the City Club Apartments located off First Street. Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says a sprinkler pipe burst around 1 a.m. Monday, causing at least $10,000 of damage to the parking structure itself. Fortunately, no vehicles were destroyed and no homes were affected.Kennedy says the situation could have been much worse."None of the residents had to be evacuated. We were able to shut the water off, so they basically have to thaw everything, remove the ice, and then there's the matter of removing the water once it's unfrozen," he said.Kennedy says the repairs could take weeks or maybe even months.
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
