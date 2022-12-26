Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Owners of vehicles abandoned during winter weather face deadline in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a tough weekend for travel. Snow and ice from Friday's flash freeze is starting to thaw, but driving along major interstates and highways in Kentucky and Indiana, you will see similar scenery: vehicles stuck and abandoned. “The minute snowflakes came down we hit the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
fox56news.com
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Knox County funeral home pays tribute to families …. Hopper Funeral Home has served Knox County for more than 100 years. International Museum of...
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
WKYT 27
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County schools damaged in holiday winter storm, staff scramble to clean up
BENTON, KY — Local school districts are seeing fallout from the severe winter storm that moved through the region around the Christmas holiday, leaving two Benton schools scrambling to try and open in time. In Marshall County, at least five schools suffered damage from frozen sprinkler pipes that burst.
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
Kentucky drained of donors; centers ask for blood
As the temperature drops, so do blood donations.
WKYT 27
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
WKYT 27
Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
WTVQ
American Heart Association expands infant CPR kits to rural Ky. communities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The American Heart Association is providing over 4,300 infant CPR kits to new parents in rural Kentucky counties thanks to funding from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. In a press release, AHA says the initiative, which was launched in May, has already provided 3,000...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. again 43rd in America's Health Rankings, scoring lowest in behavior and health outcomes
After not ranking states for two years due to the pandemic, America's Health Rankings again placed Kentucky among the 10 unhealthiest states, ranking its healthiness 43rd, the same slot it had in the last rankings, in 2019. Kentucky has found itself among the bottom 10 unhealthiest states since the rankings...
wpsdlocal6.com
Leaders pushing for new development in Cairo, Illinois as residents forced to leave apartment building
CAIRO, IL - "A hectic situation." Those words from Alexander County Housing leaders as they describe the soon-to-be displacement of 53 families in Cairo, Illinois. They're expected to leave the Connell F. Smith building the first week of March. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the apartment building...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
wpsdlocal6.com
Freezing weather, bursting pipes overwhelm local plumbers
MAYFIELD, KY — Sub-zero wind chills this weekend created an overwhelming number of frozen and bursting pipes in our area, keeping plumbing companies extremely busy. When Mayfield homeowner James Wilson needed assistance with a plumbing issue, he had trouble finding someone. "Saturday evening they said they were booked up....
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use.
Comments / 0