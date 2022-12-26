Brookings Police Blotter

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The police blotter is an excerpt of a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

For a list of missing items found in the Brookings area, you can visit the police services page of the city of Brookings website at www.brookings.or.us/134/police-services and follow the link near the bottom of the page.

Monday 12/12

• 1:27 39800 block of Mary St, Suspicious conditions

• 2:54 Carpenterville Rd MP 360, Traffic crash w/ injury

• 8:30 Chetco and Oak, Hit & run

• 14:49 5th and Easy, Traffic crash w/o injury

• 16:13 97900 block of Shopping Center Ave, Traffic crash w/o injury

• 16:48 98200 block of South Bank Chetco River Rd, Dispute/fight

• 18:01 101 and Bridge, Traffic stop

• 18:22 15800 block of Pelican Bay Dr, Theft

• 18:51 300 block of Chetco Ave, Suspicious conditions

• 19:44 300 block of 5th St, Dispute/fight

• 23:43 Chetco and Oak, Traffic stop

Tuesday 12/13

• 0:00 600 block of Chetco Ave, Dispute/fight

• 0:06 500 block of 5th St, Suspicious conditions

• 5:06 500 block of Chetco Ln, Suspicious conditions

• 7:03 00 block of Park Ave, Assist public

• 9:05 1216 Moore St, Criminal trespass

• 9:38 15700 block of Pelican Bay Dr, Theft

• 9:45 500 block of Pacific Ave, Suspicious conditions

• 13:39 97900 block of Shopping Center Ave, Dispute/fight

• 14:25 97700 block of Shopping Center Ave, Fire

• 14:30 16200 block of Hwy 101 S, Threats

• 14:49 755 Elk Dr, Assist public

• 16:00 Chetco and Willow, Traffic stop

• 19:12 Chetco near Bridge, Traffic stop

• 12:01 Chetco and Pacific, Traffic stop

• 21:32 Chetco and Lucky, Traffic stop

Wednesday 12/14

• 2:03 800 block of Chetco, Alarm

• 3:12 16200 block of Dixie, Suspicious conditions

• 3:50 1215 Moore St, Civil problem

• 10:27 1200 block of Rowland, Burglary

• 10:41 400 block of Fir St, Suspicious conditions

• 11:35 18800 block of Montbretia Ln, Dispute/fight

• 11:54 Railroad and Memory, Traffic stop

• 13:14 98500 block of Seagull Ln, Alarm

• 16:11 15800 block of Pedrioli Dr, Criminal trespass

• 18:30 16200 block of Hwy 101 S, Hit & run

• 20:51 17500 block of Chinook Ln, Assault

• 21:22 Chetco and Bridge, Traffic stop

• 21:39 Chetco and 5th, Traffic stop

Thursday 12/15

• 4:39 300 block of 5th St, Disorderly conduct

• 12:51 300 block of Pacific Ave, Forgery/fraud/bad check

• 14:53 16200 block of Hwy 101 S, Intoxicated subject

• 16:10 Chetco and 5th, Traffic stop

• 17:14 300 block of 5th St, Theft

• 21:10 Chetco and 5th, Traffic stop

• 21:48 Chetco and Easy, Traffic stop

• 21:55 Chetco and Easy, Traffic stop

• 22:10 Chetco and Center, Traffic stop

Friday 12/16

• 10:20 300 block of N Hazel, Criminal trespass

• 10:37 500 block of Pacific Ave, Juvenile problem

• 11:22 2800 block of Leclaire Ave, Suspicious conditions

• 12:00 300 block of Spruce Dr, Civil problem

• 12:25 800 block of Elk Dr, Assist public

• 14:12 300 block of 5th St, Assist public

• 14:55 300 block of 5th Street, Criminal trespass reported

• 17:16 Driftwood Ln, Dispute/fight

• 17:19 800 block of Chetco Ave, DUII

• 19:03 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Dispute/fight

• 20:49 800 block of Chetco Ave, Traffic stop

• 22:46 800 block of Elk Dr, Traffic crash w/o injury

Saturday 12/17

• 7:57 99300 block of South Bank Chetco River Rd, Dispute/fight

• 10:30 300 block of 5th St, Panhandling

• 13:45 400 block of Pacific Ave, Assist Public

• 17:14 300 block of 5th Street, Criminal trespass reported

• 17:28 1600 Block of Hwy 101 N, Criminal trespass

• 17:57 100 block of Pineview Ct, Theft

• 21:07 300 block of 5th St, Assist motorist

Sunday 12/18

• 0:55 13600 block of Oceanview Dr, Assist public

• 8:19 300 block of Spruce Dr, Suspicious conditions

• 10:12 Chetco and Hillside, Threats

• 14:04 Chetco and Pacific, Traffic stop

• 15:10 600 block of Old County Rd, Dispute/fight

• 20:37 Pacific and Pioneer, Traffic stop

• 22:00 South Bank Chetco and Salmonberry Road, Suspicious conditions

