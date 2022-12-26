Read full article on original website
Related
A dangerous storm disrupts travel and knocks out power across the U.S.
The massive, deadly winter storm bringing whiteout blizzards, stinging winds and frigid temps well below average to much of the U.S. continues to cause Christmas weekend travel havoc, power outages to hundreds of thousands and warnings from officials about potentially life-threatening conditions. The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said...
A huge winter storm brings icy temperatures and snow to a majority of Americans
A historic winter storm is subjecting roughly 60% of the U.S. population to a winter weather advisory or warning Friday, leading to thousands of canceled flights, warming shelters at capacity, and blizzard conditions on the eve of Christmas weekend. The immense frigid blast is creating hazards from the U.S.-Canadian border...
Fears of a 'dark COVID winter' in rural China grow as the holiday rush begins
As COVID-19 spreads largely unchecked from Beijing to Shanghai, China is bracing for a second surge, jumpstarted by millions of people who are planning holiday travel from cities back to their rural villages, where the health care system is far patchier. "I really don't think the village doctors, or even...
U.S. will require travelers from China to show negative COVID test before flight
The United States will require travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the U.S. as restrictions lessen and cases surge in China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the measure Wednesday to go into effect on Jan. 5 for...
China will end its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming passengers
BEIJING — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country's once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at...
China has stopped publishing daily COVID data amid reports of a huge spike in cases
China has stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data, adding to concerns that the country's leadership may be concealing negative information about the pandemic following the easing of restrictions. China's National Health Commission said in a statement that it would no longer publish the data daily beginning Sunday and that "from now...
2,300 more Southwest flights cancelled, travelers at Midway try to stay positive
One month after five family members died in a Buffalo Grove home, the village has released documents detailing a string of domestic-related calls to police leading up to that murder-suicide.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0