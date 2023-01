PHOTOS: Ja Morant sneakers and other shoes in Christmas Day games

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuted his first signature shoe with Nike yesterday in Memphis’ Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors.

You can check out pictures from Morant’s new sneakers and others from Sunday’s games below. (They look good).

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

© Jerome Miron | 2022-12-25

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

© Darren Yamashita | 2022-12-25