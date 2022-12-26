Bitcoin mining pool BTC.com has lost $3 million in a cyberattack. The company hasn’t revealed the attack vector, but has said that it will refund client losses. BTC.com yesterday reported that it had suffered a cyberattack that has seen it lose $3 million worth of assets. The mining pool revealed that the attack occurred on December 4 and saw $700,000 in client assets and $2.3 million in the company’s own assets stolen, but reassured affected customers by saying that it would make up any client losses from its own pocket. BTC.com is one of the largest cryptocurrency mining pools in the world and offers mining services for various digital assets, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.

