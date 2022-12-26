Read full article on original website
fullycrypto.com
Bitcoin Hashrate Recovers After Storm Batters U.S. Miners
The Bitcoin hashrate has rebounded after a quickfire 33% drop. U.S. miners were forced to shut down to reduce demand on the electricity grid following a deadly storm. The hashrate has rebounded 23% in the days since the bottom. The Bitcoin hashrate has rebounded after a near 33% drop caused...
fullycrypto.com
Argo Blockchain Gets Out of Jail with $100 Million Galaxy Funding
Argo Blockchain has secured its short-term future with a $100 million Galaxy Digital deal. Argo was on the brink of bankruptcy, as are many Bitcoin mining companies. Galaxy Digital will acquire Argo’s brand new billion-dollar Helios mining plant. Troubled Bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain has prevented bankruptcy at the...
New Zealand bans battery cages for hens – but replacement ‘just as bad’
Battery cages for layer hens will become illegal in New Zealand from 2023 but animal welfare campaigners are urging the government to scrap the replacement colony cages, which they say are just as bad. The plan to ban battery cages has been 10 years in the making – in 2012,...
Chinese pilot flew 20 feet from US Air Force craft during operations
A Chinese airplane with the People's Liberation Army came within 20 feet of a U.S. military aircraft, according to United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).
fullycrypto.com
BTC.com Suffers $3 Million Loss in Cyberattack
Bitcoin mining pool BTC.com has lost $3 million in a cyberattack. The company hasn’t revealed the attack vector, but has said that it will refund client losses. BTC.com yesterday reported that it had suffered a cyberattack that has seen it lose $3 million worth of assets. The mining pool revealed that the attack occurred on December 4 and saw $700,000 in client assets and $2.3 million in the company’s own assets stolen, but reassured affected customers by saying that it would make up any client losses from its own pocket. BTC.com is one of the largest cryptocurrency mining pools in the world and offers mining services for various digital assets, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.
EU says COVID-19 screening for travelers from China 'unjustified'
The European Union on Thursday said that additional COVID-19 screenings for travelers arriving from China would be "unjustified."
fullycrypto.com
DeGods and Y00ts Swap Solana for Ethereum/Polygon
Leading NFT projects from Dust Labs are moving from Solana to Ethereum and Polygon. Dust Labs is seeking to attract more collectors of its DeGods and y00ts NFTs. The NFT creator plans to have the two bridged onto their respective blockchains before March 2023. Leading NFTs on Solana, DeGods and...
fullycrypto.com
Avraham Eisenberg Arrested for Mango Markets Stunt
Crypto Avraham Eisenberg has been arrested for his Mango Markets hack. Eisenberg took $110 million worth of tokens from the decentralized exchange in October but said he had just gamed the system. The FBI arrested him on December 26 and charged him with market manipulation and fraud. Crypto trader Avraham...
fullycrypto.com
Little Shapes NFT Creator Learns About FTX After Five-month Coma
The owner of the Twitter account belonging to the Little Shapes NFT project has woken from a five-month coma. The owner had no idea about FTX’s collapse, and the reaction was priceless. Many observers pointed out that the situation represented a meme come to life. The owner of the...
fullycrypto.com
Dmitry Medvedev: “Digital Fiat Currencies” Will Triumph in 2023
Former Russian president Dmitry Medveded believes that CBDCs will rise to prominence next year. Medvedev posted a rather startling 2023 predictions tweet thread, including the collapse of the western financial system. CBDCs are coming, but probably not next year. Former Russian president Dmitry Medveded has predicted the collapse of entities...
fullycrypto.com
Stolen Russian Darknet Funds Sent to Ukraine Charity
A hacker has diverted funds stolen from a Russian dark web marketplace to a Ukraine charity. Alex Holden stole over $25,000 in bitcoin from the site through an undisclosed method. Holden diverted the funds to a Ukraine charity helping older citizens. A hacker who stole funds from a Russian dark...
