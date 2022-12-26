Georgia officials gear up for state rollout of plug-in network to deliver juice to electric vehicles

Read full article on original website
Nonprofit names $1.5B Georgia Rivian EV plant incentive as worst deal of the year
(The Center Square) — A nonprofit has named Georgia’s decision to give $1.5 billion in incentives for a Rivian Automotive electric vehicle assembly plant 2022’s "Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year." The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability bestows the honor to a government subsidy of a...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia 2022 Food Shrimp Season to Close December 31
Georgia’s commercial and recreational food shrimp season will close as prescribed by law at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division (CRD), which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known...
Better Broadband for Schools, Families: Georgia to Use COVID Aid to Boost Access
Dozens of Georgia counties with spotty access to high-speed internet will be eligible for a $250 million pot of grant funding available through last year’s federal pandemic relief aid. Georgia’s U.S. senators promoted the funding on Dec. 1, saying the money could boost connections for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in rural areas […]
saportareport.com
Georgia Public Service Commission allows Georgia Power to hold off on net metering expansion
The popular Georgia Power net metering program will not expand in Georgia in 2023. The tri-annual Georgia Power Integrated Resource plan hearings before the Georgia Public Commission — sometimes called the Rate Case — encompassed a few topics including expanding or starting a new net metering program, where homeowners with rooftop solar sell the excess energy they generate back to the grid.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nonprofit force out of building after water pipes rupture
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Veronica Guobadia made the devastating discovery on Christmas Day. Care4All Children Services suffered massive flooding after pipes in the attic of the building ruptured during the Atlanta area's days-long freeze. The executive director is now trying to salvage what she can while working on a plan to...
Diesel prices down but still pinching Georgia truckers
Prices for regular unleaded and diesel have both have fallen since the painful peaks of June, but gas prices now are below their levels of a year ago, while diesel still costs about $1 a gallon more.
Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems? | Verify
ATLANTA — As people struggle with water outages and flooding amid persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented the bursts during Georgia's cold spell. For apartment complexes, sprinkler systems have been a common culprit that triggered a series of devastating leaks. One...
Bethany Ballard prepares to take House 147 seat in the new year
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bethany Ballard is the latest Houston County native to be elected as a public official. Next month, she'll take the Georgia house district 147 seat. Between beginning her campaign in May and being elected in November, Bethany Ballard says she's learned a lot along the way.
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
Georgia bases land priority projects in national defense bill
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act Friday, legislation that approves fiscal 2023 funding requests for Georgia military bases from St. Marys to Marietta. The annual defense bill represents a 10% increase over what the Pentagon received during the last federal fiscal year...
wfxl.com
State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition
Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
cobbcountycourier.com
GDOT urges Georgia drivers to delay trips Tuesday morning due to black ice concerns
In a press release, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) urged Georgia drivers to avoid driving Tuesday morning, December 27 due to black ice concerns. “Georgia DOT urging motorists to use caution, delay travel Tuesday morning if possible. “ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) crews are...
Newnan Times-Herald
Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027
(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Newnan Times-Herald
Lawmakers mull contentious mileage-based tax
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Legislature’s recent study committee hearings, it’s that broad changes to Georgia’s tax code may be on the horizon. In fact, the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has been focused, in part, on updating the Peach State's tax policy to deal with the emerging electric vehicle market, which could impact the majority of Georgians.
thecitymenus.com
What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
Citing structural problems, Georgia state park closes hotel
CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — Officials have closed the hotel at a south Georgia state park, saying the buildings are structurally unsafe. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that it was closing the lodging at Lake Blackshear, part of Georgia Veterans State Park & Resort west of Cordele.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officials urge drivers to be careful on roads after snow
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are urging drivers to be cautious and delay their morning commutes if possible while crews work on the state's roads. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation say their crews have been mobilized and have been actively patrolling routes across north Georgia and in metro Atlanta since mid-day Monday and are trying to treat and clear any snow and ice that remains on the main roads and interstates.
