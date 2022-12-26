Windows 11 users may get a Tabs feature for the Notepad app in early 2023, as per a report. While the feature is still under early testing within the company, a Microsoft employee has been said to have accidentally dropped an image of the feature on Twitter. The tweet was spotted by Windows Central before it was deleted. Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out the tabs for File Explorer and now Notepad will reportedly be the first inbuilt app to get this feature.

2 DAYS AGO