Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Best locations for a New Year's Day walk across Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire
It really doesn't matter where in Buckinghamshire you live - there are stunning walks all around the county. Even if you live in the more built-up and densely populated areas of Bucks, there are beauty spots wherever you turn. You'll find walks along winding waterways or climbs towards high vantage...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The murderers taken off Buckinghamshire's streets in 2022
Taking the life of another human is the most heinous crime of all. Unfortunately, Buckinghamshire has seen a number of murders in 2022. Getting criminals off the streets of Buckinghamshire is always a top priority for the county's justice system. But it will always punish those who commit the most selfish crime of all with little leniency.
Residents with disabilities stuck in apartment units for three days after elevator breaks down
Caleb Zook, who just turned 19, spent Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and his birthday stuck in his fifth floor apartment at Sheldon Nixon Manor. He uses a wheelchair.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Five staycation holidays to make the most out of you 2023 annual leave
For the travel savvy among us, there are going to be lots of opportunities in 2023 to maximise your annual leave and make the most of upcoming Bank Holidays. In fact, by planning trips in advance, you could potentially enjoy 55 days of annual leave in 2023 while only using 25 days of your holiday allowance.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Post-Christmas shoppers are bagging free veg at Asda stores
Shoppers have been finding free veg on offer in some Asda stores as they head out to stock up after Christmas. The supermarket has been giving away bags for nothing rather than wasting food. People have been promoting the scheme on social media, though Asda itself has not publicised it....
buckinghamshirelive.com
The Buckinghamshire homes for sale that have been on the market since January
Buying and selling a house can be a stressful process. From gathering up adequate funds for a deposit right to the final stages of moving out, getting on or moving up the property ladder is fraught with potential pitfalls. The cost of living crisis continues to hamper the economy and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dogs looking for their forever homes in Buckinghamshire
A dog is never just for Christmas, but unfortunately, some don't take the responsibility of owning a pet seriously. It means that adorable pups in and around Buckinghamshire have ended up in rehoming and adoption centres. Animal charity Dogs Trust takes care of man's best friend when they really need...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'Absolute chaos' as shoppers scramble to buy Prime drink at Aldi stores
Shoppers described scenes of 'absolute chaos' this morning (Thursday) as adults pushed and shoved children as young as seven to get their hands on bottles of Prime drinks when they went on sale at Aldi. Footage captured on video showed chaotic scenes in a number of the supermarket's branches after it stocked the viral beverage created by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
Comments / 0