Global Galvanic Skin Response Sensor Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of these Sensors in the Healthcare Units in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

LG Chem entered an equity investment agreement worth US$18.6 million with the waste battery recycling company, Jae Young Tech. Based on this equity investment, the two companies plan to establish a battery recycling joint venture in North America by the end of 2023. LG Chem will lead the overall business such as establishing the business model, and Jae Young Tech will be in charge of technological issues including plant design, etc. LG Chem and Jae Young Tech also plan to advance their business by cooperating with local companies that possess supply chains in North America.

5 DAYS AGO