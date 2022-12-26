Read full article on original website
Santiment says Cardano sellers are getting exhausted but does price action show it?
Cardano lost 3.22% on Wednesday to hit the lowest in the year at $0.25. Santiment data holds that bears are decreasing in numbers and losing control. ADA price action is extremely bearish, and lower prices are possible. Cardano (ADA/USD) looked headed for a new low on Wednesday as the price...
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few weeks. Bitcoin’s fear and greed index has dropped to the fear level of 25. The US dollar index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin price has held in a tight range even as the US dollar index (DXY) has plunged to the lowest level since June. BTC/USD was trading at $16,858, where it has been in the past few days. This price is more than 70% below its all-time high of near $70,000.
How will the rising Binance outflows affect BNB price?
Binance has had significant outflows in the past few months. Customer assets in its ecosystem have fallen to about $55 billion. Binance is in trouble as crypto investors flee. The company has seen its assets drop from over $70 billion in November to about $55 billion. In the same period, Binance Coin price has plunged from an all-time high of $708 to $250.
Bitcoin is edging closer to $17k as bullish sentiment grows stronger
The crypto market is trading in the green zone for the second-consecutive day this week. Bitcoin is closing in on the $17k resistance level and could cross it a few hours from now. The total crypto market cap is now close to $815 billion. Bitcoin closes in on the $17k...
Is Lido a good crypto to buy as it defies gravity?
Lido price has made a spectacular recovery recently. Its total value locked has held steady at $5 billion. Lido price has defied gravity in the past few weeks as activity in its network holds steady. The LDO token was trading at $1.06 on Tuesday, which was the highest it has been since December 16. It has risen by more than 22% from the lowest level this year.
Bitcoin price vs Tesla stock: Which is a better buy in 2023?
Bitcoin price outperformed Tesla in 2022. The two assets faced numerous challenges during the year. Bitcoin seems like a better investment in 2023. Bitcoin price has had a terrible performance in 2022. It has crashed by 64% this year, making it one of its worst year on record. Tesla is doing much worse. Down by 74% in 2022, the company is having its worst year and quarter ever. Bitcoin’s market cap has crashed to about $320 billion while Tesla has moved from over $1 trillion to about $344 billion.
XRP attempts recovery, but how is the SEC case shaping price?
XRP price has remained tied to the ongoing Ripple case with SEC. SEC recently filed a motion to restrict the Hinman documents. $0.40 is the level to watch on the bull side or $0.30 on the bear side. Ripple (XRP/USD) has been on a short recovery since falling below $0.34....
SEC vs Ripple verdict will have implications for Ethereum too
The SEC vs Ripple verdict is expected to come in 2023. The implications will be significant for Ethereum too. The SEC vs Ripple verdict will likely be the biggest crypto news of 2023. While no date has been set for the verdict, analysts expect that it will happen in the coming year. It is still too early to predict the outcome of the case, its implication will go beyond Ripple and XRP. It will have an impact on other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum in particular.
Litecoin rallies from a support zone as trading volumes rise
Litecoin correction was contained at the $64 support. Michaël van de Poppe expects LTC price to rally 22%. LTC is a good buy on the current retracement for short-term investors. Litecoin (LTC/USD) may be well on course to another bullish rally. Despite the cryptocurrency cooling off from its recent...
Alameda liquidates millions worth of tokens for Bitcoin
Alameda Research addresses sent millions worth of tokens to decentralised exchanges and crypto mixers on Wednesday. According to on-chain data, the tokens were swapped into USDT before being converted into Bitcoin. The Alameda wallets sprung into life a few days after FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250...
Conflux Network Expands into Hong Kong
Dr. Ming Wu, co-founder of Conflux Network, was invited to Hong Kong to speak with various government and private organizations about the digital economy, innovation and technology, and has reached an initial strategic cooperation intention. Conflux is already in the process of registering related entities for the entry into Hong...
SignalPlus and Deribit increase crypto options trading efficiency via integration
SignalPlus will take advantage of Deribit’s low-latency exchange infrastructure. Improve crypto options trading efficiency and convenience. Users can avail themselves of direct trading, pricing, risk management. SignalPlus, the leading options trading analytics tool platform, and crypto exchange Deribit announced a new integration, through which SignalPlus users will take advantage...
XRP tops $0.35 after Ripple Lab’s partnership with Palau
The Republic of Palau is working with Ripple Labs to explore the creation of a national stablecoin. XRP is up by more than 5% today and could rally higher soon. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands above $813 billion. Ripple Labs partners with the Republic of Palau. Cryptocurrency journalist Wu...
Chainlink losing $6 will be a bear trigger, but Michaël Van De Poppe is optimistic
Michaël Van De Poppe expects the price to rally to $16 next year. Chainlink (LINK/USD) was trading $5.74 as of press time. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency has lost support at $6, although a bear momentum is yet to be confirmed. Will the new year spell doom if bulls do not recover above $6?
Trust Wallet introduces Cardano staking for iOS users
Cardano staking is now available for both Android and iOS users. Trust Wallet supports ADA staking directly from within its mobile app. To stake Cardano, one needs a minimum of 4 ADA tokens. Cardano users with iOS powered devices can now stake and earn rewards on the native ADA token,...
Xrp Classic develops eco-friendly ReFi blockchain
ReFi is a regenerative, stable approach to navigating the financial system. In the new financial system, one can address climate change. Xrp Classic has been audited by leading security firm SolidProof. After its launch, Xrp Classic is introduced as a carbon-free, environmentally friendly regenerative finance (ReFi) blockchain. ReFi is a...
Next-gen crypto Unicoin unveils free 10-year asset purchase option
Investors can deposit an amount of up to $2.5 million with Unicoin. Unicoin was created to address early coin volatility. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters. Next-generation asset-backed crypto Unicoin unveiled a new investment opportunity: a free 10-year option to buy its native coin at 20 cents per...
Sandbox, Metacade and Decentraland Price Forecast 2025: Main Players in the Metaverse
Curious about the future of the metaverse and which projects will dominate? This article will discuss through The Sandbox, Metacade, and Decentraland price forecasts for 2025 and give you an idea of what you might expect in the long-term. What is The Sandbox (SAND)?. The Sandbox is a decentralized 3D...
Metacade’s Presale Set To Explode in 2023 – Get In Cheap Before It’s Too Late
Crypto is famous for producing insane returns, and getting in on crypto presales is the easiest way to ensure the highest potential for gains. This high potential for earning, followed by a decrease, is caused by an economic principle called the law of diminishing returns, which states that an asset’s value growth will begin to slow down over time.
5 ways to recession proof your money as soaring interest rates and record inflation make a downturn seem inevitable
Paying off expensive debt, reducing spending, and staying diversified can help weather economic storms.
