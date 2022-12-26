The SEC vs Ripple verdict is expected to come in 2023. The implications will be significant for Ethereum too. The SEC vs Ripple verdict will likely be the biggest crypto news of 2023. While no date has been set for the verdict, analysts expect that it will happen in the coming year. It is still too early to predict the outcome of the case, its implication will go beyond Ripple and XRP. It will have an impact on other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum in particular.

