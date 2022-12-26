Read full article on original website
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
Obey Me! Surpasses 8 Million Downloads and Celebrates New Year’s With a Special Login Bonus
NTT Solmare Corporation’s mobile game, Obey Me!, surpasses eight million downloads in 186 countries and regions. To celebrate the achievement and the New Year, the game is holding an extra special login bonus. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005045/en/ Obey Me! Surpasses 8 Million Downloads and Celebrates New Year’s with a Special Login Bonus (Graphic: Business Wire) Happy New Year & 8 Million Downloads Login Bonus! Log in to snag a slew of fabulous presents!
digg.com
Children's Apps That Collect The Most Data, Visualized
From popular games to video streaming apps and messengers, here's a list of apps made for children and the numerous types of data points they track. Data is collected at every corner of the Internet, and by every free and paid service you use. TheToyZone cross-checked privacy policies of popular apps that were geared towards children with Apple's privacy details to see how invasive they each were. Here's what they found.
bookriot.com
What It’s Like Being an Ebook Developer?
Although print will likely forever be the king, many still read ebooks. Kindles and Kobos continue to sell, and ebooks enjoy a steady stream of sales. I don’t have a preference when it comes to reading formats, but I do love ebooks’ capability to change font display, increase font size, and have their general look and feel played around with. I love the customization and the flexibility, and the ability to take ebooks wherever I go — and that’s thanks to the people who made them. But how are ebooks made to begin with?
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Forbidden: You Don’t Have Permission to Access / On This Server” Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you encountered the "Forbidden: you don't have permission to access / on this server" error when visiting a specific website on Windows? There are two possible origins of this error: your browser or the server where the website you want to visit is hosted.
