Corvallis, OR

750thegame.com

TRACKER: Ducks, Beavs, Pac-12 Transfer Portal updates

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 19: DJ Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers stands on the field during warm ups before their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) December brings flurries of activity in the...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Beers makes an instant impact

Raegan Beers has played 11 games for the Oregon State women’s basketball team and the freshman post is second on the team in points, rebounds and blocked shots. Even though she joined the program as a McDonald’s High School All-American, Beers did not imagine playing this large a role on the team so early in her collegiate career.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him

ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Ocean is Close at Classic Rental Above Deserted Oregon Coast Locale

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A dash of refined and sleek, a good helping of downhome beach cabin, and a pinch of historic vibe coupled with rustic, such a place on the Oregon coast would be a find – especially if it were oceanfront. With a blend of classic and modern touches, imagine it sleeps 10: that's one heckuva beautiful spot to have a family reunion or large group of some sort. (Courtesy photo)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KTVZ

Amtrak Cascades’ Oregon service is reducing fares

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Search underway for missing OSU student

ALSEA, Ore. -- The search continues for Oregon State University student and Oregon Air National Guardsman Steven Mainwaring, 22, who reportedly went missing in the Alsea area on December 18. About 25 people including members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are volunteering to search for Mainwaring, and set off...
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Some of Oregon’s Best Chowder Can Be Found At South Beach Fish Market

There’s no shortage of great seafood on the Oregon Coast, and it would be a crime if we didn’t mention the South Beach Fish Market in Newport, Oregon. This old school seafood shack offers ocean-sourced far, from live & steam crabs, mouthwatering halibut fish and chips, and of course some of the best chowder we have ever had.
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes

SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
kezi.com

High winds put a tree through a home

Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds. All over Eugene there are reports of storm damage. At Woodstone Place, a few residents had to deal with a tree through their roof.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Overturned semi closes Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck rolled over and closed down all lanes on Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport Tuesday morning. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on U.S. 101 between mileposts 141 and 142. No word yet on injuries. Drivers are advised to alternate routes and expect delays.
NEWPORT, OR

