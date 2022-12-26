Read full article on original website
750thegame.com
TRACKER: Ducks, Beavs, Pac-12 Transfer Portal updates
CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 19: DJ Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers stands on the field during warm ups before their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) December brings flurries of activity in the...
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beers makes an instant impact
Raegan Beers has played 11 games for the Oregon State women’s basketball team and the freshman post is second on the team in points, rebounds and blocked shots. Even though she joined the program as a McDonald’s High School All-American, Beers did not imagine playing this large a role on the team so early in her collegiate career.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kezi.com
Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him
ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
beachconnection.net
Ocean is Close at Classic Rental Above Deserted Oregon Coast Locale
(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A dash of refined and sleek, a good helping of downhome beach cabin, and a pinch of historic vibe coupled with rustic, such a place on the Oregon coast would be a find – especially if it were oceanfront. With a blend of classic and modern touches, imagine it sleeps 10: that's one heckuva beautiful spot to have a family reunion or large group of some sort. (Courtesy photo)
philomathnews.com
How ‘a bunch of kids and people the state gave up on’ rid slavery from Oregon’s constitution
Willamette University Professor Melissa Buis Michaux was supposed to be at an election night party, but decided to skip it when the results started to roll in. “I felt so nervous I stayed at home,” she said. Her former students Niki Kates and Riley Burton watched eagerly online from...
KTVZ
Amtrak Cascades’ Oregon service is reducing fares
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
kezi.com
thatoregonlife.com
Some of Oregon’s Best Chowder Can Be Found At South Beach Fish Market
There’s no shortage of great seafood on the Oregon Coast, and it would be a crime if we didn’t mention the South Beach Fish Market in Newport, Oregon. This old school seafood shack offers ocean-sourced far, from live & steam crabs, mouthwatering halibut fish and chips, and of course some of the best chowder we have ever had.
kezi.com
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
kezi.com
Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers
A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country -- without their luggage or medication.
spokanepublicradio.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Salem?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
kezi.com
High winds put a tree through a home
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds. All over Eugene there are reports of storm damage. At Woodstone Place, a few residents had to deal with a tree through their roof.
kptv.com
Overturned semi closes Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport
NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck rolled over and closed down all lanes on Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport Tuesday morning. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on U.S. 101 between mileposts 141 and 142. No word yet on injuries. Drivers are advised to alternate routes and expect delays.
Beaverton man killed after crashing truck into tree in Salem, police say
A Beaverton man died Saturday night after the truck he was driving veered off a road in Salem and crashed into a tree, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast Commercial and Owens streets, police said.
