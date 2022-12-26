ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Sunday, Dec. 11

Occurred on Old Highway 53. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Lelabelle Bl. Due to the recent 459 where subjects attempted to steal firearms and tools. Owner is a care facility. Exterior side garage door light should be on as well as an interior light. Suspects turned off main power when attempting to steal items. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Dec. 7

Officer initiated activity at Big O Tires, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Woodland Dr. Loud music. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964884 Lon:-122.64764. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:30 EXTRA PATROL 2212070003. Occurred on Old Highway 53. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 01:00 EXTRA PATROL 2212070004. Occurred...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Lake County’s law enforcement agencies move to radio encryption

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In order to meet state and federal policies, Lake County’s law enforcement agencies are in various states of transition to new radio equipment that allows for encryption. It’s a move that California’s law enforcement agencies — estimated at about 500 — are faced with...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Kicking Fence And Yelling, Loud Bass – Ukiah Police Logs 12.25.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Lower Lake man dies in early Tuesday morning wreck

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a Lower Lake man. The California Highway Patrol’s Clear Lake Area office did not release the name of the 58-year-old man, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was in the process on Tuesday afternoon of notifying the man’s family.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem-Solving Team.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Volunteer with NCO to help residents file taxes for free

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — More than ever, local families are struggling to make ends meet. Fortunately, residents can receive valuable help this tax season through the Earn It! Keep It! Save It! program operated by North Coast Opportunities Volunteer Network. Earn It! Keep It! Save It!, also known as...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still

A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10:25 a.m.] Hwy 1 Closed

According to a Facebook post by Caltrans District 1, “U.S. 101 is fully closed about seven miles north of Willits (PM 53.04) in Mendocino County due to downed power lines.”. Unfortunately, the post states, “There is currently no estimated time of opening.”. Check Caltrans QuickMap or this page...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
Lake County News

Supervisors vote to give themselves 40% raise

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In its last meeting of the year, the Board of Supervisors voted to give its members a 40% hike that will go into effect in March if not challenged by referendum. The raise amounts to an annual increase to the supervisors’ base salaries of more...
Lake County News

Moira Slattery Harris

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Moira Slattery Harris was born June 14, 1931, and passed Dec. 5, 2022. She is survived by her son, Harrison of Los Gatos, California, and Jim Jardine. Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023, at Lakeport United Christian Parish, 745 N. Brush St.
LAKEPORT, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville

Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
LAYTONVILLE, CA

