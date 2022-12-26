ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo hit by 'most devastating storm' in city's history, governor says

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Izszr_0jud7xs200

NEW YORK — At least 39 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend.

The highest number of fatalities is in New York state, where 17 people have died in the wake of a massive snowstorm, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Ten of New York's deaths are in the city of Buffalo. Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which encompasses Buffalo, said he expects more fatalities.

The "colossal" snowstorm brought winds of nearly 80 mph to Buffalo, the governor said.

"This will go down in history as the most devastating storm" in Buffalo, Hochul said during a Christmas morning news conference.

Buffalo initiated a travel ban as blizzard conditions moved in.

"I cannot overstate how dangerous the conditions still are," Hochul said Sunday, urging people to stay off the roads on Christmas.

This storm marked the first time in history that the Buffalo Fire Department couldn't respond to any calls, officials said. National Guardsmen have been called in.

Hundreds of people have been rescued from cars, Hochul said, adding, "we still have people who need to be rescued."

Buffalo's airport will be closed until Tuesday.

Weather-related fatalities were also reported in Ohio, Vermont, Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas, Missouri and Kentucky.

The storm comes as brutally cold air slammed the country on Christmas morning.

The temperature was forecast to plunge to minus 9 degrees in Minneapolis, 2 degrees in Chicago, 3 degrees in Denver, 15 degrees in New York, 16 degrees in Atlanta and 21 degrees in Dallas.

More than 165,000 customers woke up without power on Christmas morning across Maine, New York, New Hampshire, Virginia and Florida.

Over 3,000 flights were canceled into, out of or within the U.S. on Christmas Eve, and more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Christmas Day.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced....
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims contines

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced....
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

PHOENIX — (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. The highly anticipated results are among the last in the country to come out of...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Could West Coast's atmospheric river help undo drought conditions? Too early to tell, experts say

NEW YORK — The atmospheric river currently impacting the West Coast, while creating dangerous weather conditions for millions of people, could possibly have a chance of temporarily reversing drought conditions in states that desperately need water, experts say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes atmospheric rivers as "rivers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount

PHOENIX — (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Police respond to reports of a shooting in Turley

TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in Turley, Okla. near E 56th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Officers are investigating at the scene to determine if anyone has been shot, police told FOX23. This is a developing story. FOX23 has crews...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies

NORCO, Calif. — (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held...
NORCO, CA
KRMG

Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. Charlotte Sweeney is the first openly LGBT woman to serve on the federal bench west of the Mississippi River and has a background in workers' rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat.
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

One man taken into custody following standoff in Turley

TURLEY, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) confirmed one man is in custody after a standoff in Turley, Okla. Around 4:45 p.m., police received reports of a triple shooting near E 56th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Several Gilcrease Police Officers, K9s and deputies from the Tulsa...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy