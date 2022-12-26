ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
HipHopDX.com

Trae Tha Truth Comes To Elderly Woman’s Rescue Over $77 Trash Bill Arrest

Trae Tha Truth is going to make sure he always helps those in need, like he did for an elderly woman who was arrested for not paying a garbage bill. On Tuesday (December 27), the Houston native shared a clip on Instagram of him visiting Martha Menefield, a woman who was arrested for not paying a trash bill worth $77. In November, she had authorities come to her Alabama home to take her into custody for not paying the bill, which she believed she paid.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

HCSO investigating deadly shooting involving at least 3 people in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where at least three people were involved. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble around noon.
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area

HOUSTON — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 in the Houston area was welcomed at Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Baby Adam was welcomed into the world at 12:28 a.m. The little guy could not wait to get the New Year started as he arrived a few days before his original due date of Jan. 12.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: 3 men rob hotel clerk in lobby in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men wanted in the robbery of a clerk at a hotel lobby. Houston police said three men walked into the hotel lobby and one of them pulled out a gun. The gunman pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy

HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

