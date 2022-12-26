Read full article on original website
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night. The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation. Then while...
HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
Trae Tha Truth Comes To Elderly Woman’s Rescue Over $77 Trash Bill Arrest
Trae Tha Truth is going to make sure he always helps those in need, like he did for an elderly woman who was arrested for not paying a garbage bill. On Tuesday (December 27), the Houston native shared a clip on Instagram of him visiting Martha Menefield, a woman who was arrested for not paying a trash bill worth $77. In November, she had authorities come to her Alabama home to take her into custody for not paying the bill, which she believed she paid.
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say
"When he shot the second time, that's when everybody ran," a man that was heading to the bus stop told ABC13. HPD said they were able to locate and arrest the shooter with the help of witnesses.
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
Houston police warn against DWI and celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve
3...2...1... countdown to the new year, not your time in jail! As celebrations begin, police warn Houstonians to not drive under the influence.
HCSO investigating deadly shooting involving at least 3 people in Humble
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where at least three people were involved. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble around noon.
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
10 units destroyed in 2-alarm apartment fire at Kingwood on New Year’s Eve, officials say
HOUSTON – Multiple families were displaced on the first night of 2023 after an apartment fire broke out in the Kingwood area, officials with Houston Fire Department said. According to HPD Capt. S. Robintt, the fire was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sycamore Springs Dr.
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 in the Houston area was welcomed at Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Baby Adam was welcomed into the world at 12:28 a.m. The little guy could not wait to get the New Year started as he arrived a few days before his original due date of Jan. 12.
Mom shoots stranger who broke into her car with her kids inside during Family Dollar run, HPD says
HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960
Houston authorities are in search of a man who is blamed for robbing another individual who is reported to have just stepped out of a bank after removing funds on November 9, at the Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, near the Willowbrook area.
'I feel blank': Mom of shooting victim says authorities knew about threats her family was receiving
As the surviving son fights for his life, his mother is expressing frustration with authorities, whom she claims knew that her loved ones were being threatened.
Video: 3 men rob hotel clerk in lobby in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men wanted in the robbery of a clerk at a hotel lobby. Houston police said three men walked into the hotel lobby and one of them pulled out a gun. The gunman pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
Homeless couple takes care of missing 17-year-old with special needs for 3 weeks, teen now found safe
HOUSTON - A missing 17-year-old boy with special needs has been found safe by his parents. The teen was last seen at his family’s River Oaks apartment on Westheimer and Kirby on December 10. For the last three weeks, Kate Byrum-Kocurek and her husband, Brandon, have been frantically searching...
Teen abducts newborn and passes it off as her own child in Harris Co., charging documents show
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the 19-year-old, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
