Trae Tha Truth is going to make sure he always helps those in need, like he did for an elderly woman who was arrested for not paying a garbage bill. On Tuesday (December 27), the Houston native shared a clip on Instagram of him visiting Martha Menefield, a woman who was arrested for not paying a trash bill worth $77. In November, she had authorities come to her Alabama home to take her into custody for not paying the bill, which she believed she paid.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO