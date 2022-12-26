Slowly but surely, the Ottawa Senators are starting to trend in the right direction. After a splashy offseason, the Sens got off to an abysmal start to the campaign but have started to course correct thanks to a 9-4-2 record in their last 15 games. Ottawa will look to continue its good form on Thursday, but the Sens are a considerable underdog in Washington against the Capitals. As strong as the Sens have performed of late, few teams have been able to match what Washington has put together over the last month. The Caps are 13-3-1 with a +25 goal differential over...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 45 MINUTES AGO