ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Cowboys kick off Week 17 as huge road favorites at Titans

Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas. Coming off a win over the Eagles, the Cowboys (11-4) still have a shot at winning the NFC East and an outside chance to earn the No. 1 seed. The struggling Titans (7-8) have lost five in a row and will play the Jaguars (7-8) for the AFC South in the regular-season finale regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys. The banged-up Titans are without quarterback Ryan Tannehill and their main concern should be staying healthy.
NASHVILLE, TN
KTVZ

Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when the play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already slight Hardman to lose weight that he’s had to put back on. The time off also diminished the endurance that players build up over the course of a season. His return would boost an offense that leads the league in yards per game and trails only the Eagles in scoring.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTVZ

Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards scored 27 for Minnesota. But he missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way before losing their fourth straight. Trey Murphy III scored 21, going 5 of 6 from 3, and CJ McCollum scored 20 for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy