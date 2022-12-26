Guitar Tales: The remarkable impact of Congolese guitarist Tamfum/Fidel, and the tuning that would define a whole genre of guitar music

There’s a side to Tokyo that is rather risque – and something I was not expecting. I had spent the day walking the streets of Shinjuku-ku, which is adorned with colourful neon street lights, endless buzzing bars, restaurants and karaoke rooms. The Skyscraper district is also home to the Tokyo Metropolitan Building, which boasts a popular observation deck to view the city’s vast skyline. However, one thing it is also known for is Kabukicho, which unknowingly to me, has the biggest red-light district in Tokyo. After doing a lot of sightseeing that day, clocking almost 30,000 steps and having just stuffed myself with more...

