Guitar Tales: The remarkable impact of Congolese guitarist Tamfum/Fidel, and the tuning that would define a whole genre of guitar music

Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.
BBC
Thaikkudam Bridge, OAFF: The indie music stars knocking Bollywood off the charts
Kabeer Kathpalia's life could've gone either way. If it wasn't for music, he probably would've been better remembered as a physicist. But in college, Kathpalia, who majored in physics, found himself at the centre of a thriving music scene jamming to his favourite bands - Blink 182 and Green Day.
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
Ancient 3,300-year-old burial cave from Pharaoh Ramses II's rule over the Israelites revealed in recent video
Carved in the shape of a square into the bedrock, a cave that has not been touched for 3,300 years has been discovered. The cave is located in Palmachim National Park, on the coast of Israel. It is from the late Bronze Age, during which Pharaoh Ramses II (also spelled Ramesses or Rameses) ruled and the Egyptian Empire controlled Canaan. Researchers assert that the discovery will "give us a complete picture of the funeral customs of the late Bronze Age." [i] [vi]
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, winner of 3 World Cups, dead at 82
Soccer legend and Brazilian ambassador Pele died on Thursday after his cancer had advanced. He will be remembered as perhaps the greatest soccer player in history whose fame transcended the sport.
Pelé, Brazil’s legendary soccer player, dead at 82
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the […]
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
MG 13: The German Second-String Light Machine Gun That Saw Frontline Service In France
The Maschinengewehr 13 (MG 13) was a German light machine gun adapted from an earlier model. Despite having a short service life with both the German and Portuguese armies, it helped modernize its style of firearm, giving way to a number of successors. The MG 13 was adapted from an...
Inside Japan’s ‘love hotels,’ featuring mirrored ceilings and slides
There’s a side to Tokyo that is rather risque – and something I was not expecting. I had spent the day walking the streets of Shinjuku-ku, which is adorned with colourful neon street lights, endless buzzing bars, restaurants and karaoke rooms. The Skyscraper district is also home to the Tokyo Metropolitan Building, which boasts a popular observation deck to view the city’s vast skyline. However, one thing it is also known for is Kabukicho, which unknowingly to me, has the biggest red-light district in Tokyo. After doing a lot of sightseeing that day, clocking almost 30,000 steps and having just stuffed myself with more...
Amazing living fossils dating back to dinosaurs found in Arizona
These ancient crustaceans are meager in size but mighty in history. A colony of prehistoric triops, a tadpole shrimp that’s existed for hundreds of millions of years, was beautifully captured by tourist Adar Leibovitch in Arizona recently. The 29-year-old computer engineer from Israel spotted the so-called “living fossil” at the landmark rock formation the Wave, which spans the border of Utah and the Grand Canyon State. Fossil records show that triops evolved when earth was dominated by the former supercontinent Gondwana, which formed during the late Neoproterozoic era, about 550 million years ago — and now incorporates present-day South America, Africa, East Asia, Australia and Antarctica. “These...
The Wall of Death
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, November 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. IV, No. 2 : The Wall of Death. And then Kay had broken through and was hewing madly with great sweeps...
ancientpages.com
A Warrior’s Princely Tomb With Artifacts Unearthed In Romania
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - An impressive archaeological discovery has occurred on the Ploiești-Buzău section of the future A7 motorway in Romania. The national road company CNAIR, Compania Nationala de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere has announced an intriguing tomb belonging to a warrior prince has been unearthed at the site. The unknown ancient warrior was buried next to his horse. Inside the tomb, there is also a surprisingly varied inventory of weapons and more than 120 pieces of ornaments, some of them made of gold.
freightwaves.com
20-year mystery on the sea solved
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. Shipping on the seas has long played an essential role in the supply chain industry — but also a...
