I quit my six-figure tech job because I couldn't work abroad. Now I make half the money at a startup but get to travel wherever I want.
Sergio Najera's new job at a gaming startup pays less, but his "joy per dollar" is significantly higher. Here's why he says the trade-off is worth it.
TechCrunch
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
teslarati.com
Exclusive interview: Former Tesla exec launches 800 hp electric boat; says it’s an extension of Tesla’s mission
Former Tesla Head of Global Manufacturing, Jonathan Vo, is launching the R30, a 30-foot all-electric power boat with 800 horsepower, dual motors, and solar charging. In 2022, he founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG), which focuses on the manufacturing of all-electric boats and sustainable marine technologies. BIG plans to manufacture its...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
insideevs.com
Schneider Orders Nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semis
Schneider, a US provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon start taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric semi-trucks at its intermodal operations in Southern California. The Wisconsin-based company is awaiting delivery of 92 Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks, after it increased its previously reported order of 62...
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Does That EV Qualify For New Clean Car Tax Credit? Check The VIN.
As 2023 draws near so too does the implementation of tough new clean vehicle tax credit regulations. Consumers counting on the cost-reducing credit to ease the sting of high electric vehicle prices can do little but learn how to find vehicle identification numbers, or VINs, to find where the EV was assembled as the new guidelines are finalized.
insideevs.com
Aptera Shares Design Update, Says It’s On Track To Start Production
Aptera is still looking for the funds necessary to begin production of its solar electric three-wheeler, which was shown in its production-intent form a few months back. The company recently shared an update on its vehicle in what it called the Delta phase and it also encouraged (more reliable) investors to consider putting their money into Aptera.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Downturn Issues Fresh Warning to Crypto Traders
An analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s collapse this year is warning BTC holders, saying that a capitulation event for the king crypto is in sight. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 692,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin continues to flash signs of weakness. While Bitcoin...
game-news24.com
Toyota can keep its sales in order in the same way last year and remain the top of the market
The automotive market is a long history. The effect of China’s unfinished lockdown and geopolitical problems has been added to the prolonged lack of semiconductor components. In spite of these conditions, Toyota retains its status as the world’s largest car maker, surpassing Volkswagen in second year. Get the...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel Startup Nation 2022 Record Breaking Year in Raising Capital
While 2022 may have been a year of the international financial crisis, Israel Startup Nation set records raising an aggregate of $13.9 billion. Israeli funds broke a record by raising $3.9 billion, compared to the years 2022 and 2021 in which they raised 2.7 and 2.3 billion respectively. About two...
Biden tax credits aim to jolt electric delivery truck demand
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The United States will introduce incentives on Jan. 1 for delivery firms and other companies to switch to electric trucks as part of a broad push to get polluting, workhorse vehicles off roads and out of neighborhoods.
CNBC
Stop complaining, says billionaire investor Charlie Munger: 'Everybody's five times better off than they used to be'
Billionaire Charlie Munger thinks we should all be a lot happier. Munger, the longtime investment partner and friend of fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, says he doesn't understand why people today aren't more content with what they have, especially compared to harder times throughout history. "People are less happy about the...
dornob.com
Lynk & Co’s Milan Club is a Sustainable Hub for Creative Car Lovers
Anyone curious about car sharing company Lynk & Co can now walk into a boldly designed space in Milan, check out the Lynk & Co 01 vehicle, and maybe even visit a fortune teller. The company opened its latest club on Milan’s Corso Venezia 6 in November, welcoming brand enthusiasts, car lovers, sustainability trendsetters, and anyone else interested in discussing creative new ideas. The experience is a far cry from a visit to your local car dealership, and that’s exactly how Lynk & Co wants it.
Auto Executives Are Losing Confidence In EV Adoption
Automaker executives across the world are increasingly growing concerned about the rate of electric vehicle adoption than they were only a year ago due to ongoing supply chain issues and rising inflation. Per CNBC, the annual global auto survey of 915 executives from KPMG, an international consulting and accounting firm, has found that 76% of them are troubled by the economy and high interest rates and how both will affect their business in 2023. US-based auto executives are even more concerned with 84% reporting back.
electrek.co
Tesla used car prices are finally dropping
Tesla used car prices are finally starting to drop. It’s good for the affordability of Tesla vehicles, but it will put pressure on the company’s new car demand. Over the last few years, as Tesla increased its new car prices, Tesla used car prices have also been rising fast.
US News and World Report
Tesla Used Car Price Bubble Pops, Weighs on New Car Demand
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla buyers who waited months for their new car have had an unusual choice for much of the past two years: keep the new electric vehicle, or sell it at a profit to someone with less patience. But the days of the Tesla flip are numbered...
jewishbusinessnews.com
OrboGraph Sold to RMS for $100 Million
Israeli company OrboGraph, which provides advanced check recognition and fraud detection solutions, was acquired by American firm Revenue Management Solutions (RMS), a healthcare payment automation service provider based in Oklahoma City. The acquisition was financed through the first follow-on fund of Thompson Street Capital Partners, a St. Louis-based private equity firm whose portfolio of companies it owns includes RMS.
