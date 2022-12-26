ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo hit by 'most devastating storm' in city's history, governor says

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23keLj_0jucoMW800

NEW YORK — At least 39 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend.

The highest number of fatalities is in New York state, where 17 people have died in the wake of a massive snowstorm, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Ten of New York's deaths are in the city of Buffalo. Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which encompasses Buffalo, said he expects more fatalities.

The "colossal" snowstorm brought winds of nearly 80 mph to Buffalo, the governor said.

"This will go down in history as the most devastating storm" in Buffalo, Hochul said during a Christmas morning news conference.

Buffalo initiated a travel ban as blizzard conditions moved in.

"I cannot overstate how dangerous the conditions still are," Hochul said Sunday, urging people to stay off the roads on Christmas.

This storm marked the first time in history that the Buffalo Fire Department couldn't respond to any calls, officials said. National Guardsmen have been called in.

Hundreds of people have been rescued from cars, Hochul said, adding, "we still have people who need to be rescued."

Buffalo's airport will be closed until Tuesday.

Weather-related fatalities were also reported in Ohio, Vermont, Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas, Missouri and Kentucky.

The storm comes as brutally cold air slammed the country on Christmas morning.

The temperature was forecast to plunge to minus 9 degrees in Minneapolis, 2 degrees in Chicago, 3 degrees in Denver, 15 degrees in New York, 16 degrees in Atlanta and 21 degrees in Dallas.

More than 165,000 customers woke up without power on Christmas morning across Maine, New York, New Hampshire, Virginia and Florida.

Over 3,000 flights were canceled into, out of or within the U.S. on Christmas Eve, and more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Christmas Day.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced....
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims contines

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced....
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Buffalo storm victims: What we know about the lives lost

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-seven people have died in Erie County, New York, after a historic winter storm slammed Buffalo. Fatalities including people found in cars, people found outside and cardiac events from shoveling or blowing snow, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Monique Alexander. Among those killed was...
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount

PHOENIX — (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched...
STOCKTON, CA
WSB Radio

NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary

NEW YORK — (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy

A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
WILSON, NC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
113K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy