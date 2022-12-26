Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Your 2023 Money Horoscope, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
With a new year on the horizon, you’re presented with a clean slate where you can set new intentions and pursue new goals. If managing your finances or making more money is on your to-do list for the new year, then you’ll want to read your 2023 money horoscope.
collective.world
What You Need To Know About Your Love Life In 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
(March 21st to April 19th) Sorry to say, sweetheart, but 2023 won’t be the best year of your life for romantic love. Instead, you will learn that love springs from within. You will appreciate love in all kinds of ways beyond romance—the love of pets, of beautiful scenery, of family. You will learn to love yourself—which will help when the love of your life suddenly appears in 2024.
collective.world
What Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Before January 1
You can miss someone and know they don’t belong in your life. You can remember the good times fondly but recognize that they cannot change the bad. Life is complex—people are complex—but at the end of the day, it’s important for you to do what’s best for yourself, and sometimes that means letting go of someone who once brought positive energy into your life.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because the New Year Looks Promising
There are plenty of ways to harness the magic of the winter season. You can start by getting plenty of rest, and partaking in rituals of self-reflection before ringing in the new year. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Capricorn can be encouraging and productive, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 26 to January 1. Where does this cardinal earth sign live in your birth chart? This is the area of life where you are being energized and grounded, so be sure to plant your seeds of intention for the year ahead! The moon...
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s Why They’re On Santa’s Naughty List
We’re in the final stretch of Sagittarius season, which is all the more reason to reflect on our experiences this past year, as well as the lessons that came along with it. The winter season is also right around the corner, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of December 19 to 25. And while it’s no secret that this time of year is not for the fainthearted, Mother Nature’s icy chill never ceases to bring us back down to earth. As always, Capricorn season will bring greater perspective, but it’s up to you to commit to a...
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
Weekly Horoscope: December 26 - January 1
Love planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune on Wednesday, December 28, at 3:31 AM: This is a creative, romantic planetary harmony. Relationships provide warmth and inspiration through cold weather, and there’s a sense of emotional idealism, and romanticizing. Mercury retrograde begins in Capricorn on Thursday, December 29, at 4:31...
You Know Your Zodiac Sign — But Do You Know Your Life Path Number?
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. I’m a stereotypical Leo. (For anyone reading this who knows me, cue the “Yeah, we can tell” in 3… 2… 1…) I think it’s the perfect explanation of who I am — a little vain, confident, outgoing, and always loving to be the center of attention. According to numerology, I’m also a life path number 6, which means I’m loving, comforting, and responsible. So basically I’m the best of everything. (There’s that Leo coming out again.)
Sagittarius—Your 2023 Horoscope Says This Could Be the Year You Fall Hopelessly in Love
Last year put far too much pressure on your relationships, which is why you’ll love what your Sagittarius 2023 horoscope has to say. The year begins on the brink of Mars retrograde in Gemini *finally* coming to an end on January 12. As Mars stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, the level of frustration you feel in your relationships is bound to decrease. In fact, you may feel ready to get on the same page as whoever you’ve been disagreeing with. March will be a month of much change, especially if you’re a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising. It all...
womenfitness.net
New Year Resolutions for Your Zodiac Sign
As the New Year approaches, many of us reflect on the year that has passed and set resolutions. for the year ahead. However, it can be challenging to stick to our resolution, especially if they are. lofty or unrealistic. Luckily, the stars can provide some guidance on what resolutions are...
Women Are Sharing Things They Won't Do For A Guy Unless They're Dating, And As Someone Who's Terrible At Establishing Boundaries, I Needed This
"We would have to be strong in our relationship for me to let you eat from my plate and touch my food."
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 12/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're no fan of details, but you must learn to manage them. Little actions, not big ones, will determine the success of a certain venture. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Someone in line for a promotion gives up his spot thereby clearing the way for you. Go for it! It's unlikely that you'll ever get this chance again.
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
Capricorn—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Throw Caution to the Wind & Pursue Your Passion
Don’t be alarmed, but your Capricorn 2023 horoscope is starting off on an energetically-charged note. Venus is forming an exact conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on New Year’s Day, which could lead to some intense emotions and dramatic new beginnings. Tap into your power! By the time Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 3, you’ll be in a much stronger position to make decisions on behalf of yourself. Give yourself time to listen to your needs and hear your inner voice. You can expect mind-blowing spiritual shifts to begin unfolding during March, especially if you’re a...
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 26, 2022
It takes brainpower to act in the moment, but not much. With a walnut-size brain, the crocodile is a fast and ferocious predator. Whether he can dream, scheme, regret last week or plan for next year is doubtful. The lunar conjunction in intellectual Aquarius favors the sort of gentle, long-term strategies that take a big brain and lots of heart.
These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Down on Their Luck This Week—Here’s How They Can Turn it Around
Every astrological season has its ups and downs, and the sun’s journey through expansive Sagittarius is no exception. Feeling restless? If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 12 to 18, this is a friendly reminder to be patient with yourself. In addition to venturing into the unknown and exploring unfamiliar territories, Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius’ celestial ruler) is making things extra nebulous, not to mention evoking feelings of insecurity. If you’re unsure about the future—this, too, shall pass—don’t get down on yourself. This week’s astro-weather is purposely challenging you to face the music...
collective.world
What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect During The Last Mercury Retrograde Of 2022
The end of 2022 is finally coming to a close—but of course, it wouldn’t be complete without Mercury going into retrograde, right?. Yes, it’s true; on December 29th, Mercury (which is currently in the sign of Capricorn) will go retrograde. However, this isn’t a terrible thing—in fact, it very well goes along with the ideas surrounding New Year’s, so it’s pretty interesting timing.
boldsky.com
Weekly Horoscope, 25 December To 31 December 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
If you are curious to know how the upcoming week is going to be, then read the weekly horoscope. Here you will get all the information related to every area of your life. Let us see what the stars of your fate have to say about your future. Read on!
