SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
Mo Salah Reaches Landmarks For EPL Goals And Assists As Liverpool Win At Aston Villa
Mo Salah scored his 125th Premier League goal for Liverpool to help his side to a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Salah opened the scoring at Villa Park with a simple finish in the fifth minute after being set up by Andy Robertson. The Egyptian ace then assisted Liverpool's second goal for ...
FOX Sports
Nketiah scores, leader Arsenal rallies to beat West Ham 3-1
LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Monday. The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for...
Pelé, Three-Time World Cup Winner and Soccer Legend, Dies at 82
Pelé, a Brazilian soccer star and one of the greatest players to ever set foot on the pitch, has died.... The post Pelé, Three-Time World Cup Winner and Soccer Legend, Dies at 82 appeared first on Outsider.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
WEKU
Pelé, who made soccer 'The Beautiful Game,' dies at 82
Pelé was one of the world's best soccer players who was the sport's global face for decades. The Brazilian legend was a wizard on the field who dazzled fans, teammates and competitors alike.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
SB Nation
Thursday December 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Intensify Efforts to Sign Enzo in January
Liverpool are set to sign forward Cody Gakpo from PSV in the coming days, with the 23-year-old Dutch star set to travel to Merseyside to undergo his medical after the cubs agreed a £37M base fee for the World Cup standout. However, for many Liverpool fans, excitement was tempered...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, December 28
Good morning everyone! Just a short hoddle today as fitzie continues his holiday celebrations - We’ve listened to so much music this year. fitzie, too, especially!. One of the things I’ve enjoyed most is finding new artists to listen to. I grew up on classic rock, as many of you know by now. The last few years I would say I have successfully explored new genres and new artists.
NBC Sports
Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest
Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier...
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
SB Nation
Editorial: The pressure is off - but is the sky the limit for Sunderland this season?
Apologies, everyone - I know the editorial column is usually out on a Monday morning, but I had overdosed on Pigs in Blankets by that point and needed a lie down. But fear not, we are here, and what exciting things we have to talk about this week... Be honest...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!
Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
BBC
'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo
We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
SB Nation
Manchester City Take Care of Leeds United, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City traveled to Elland Road and took care of business off great performances of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis. Many played well as the game was really under City control all match long. So, now we get a nice win, keep pace at the top and we move to the reaction:
