Thousands of millionaires fled New York during COVID pandemic: IRS data
Wealthy New Yorkers fled the Empire State in droves after the COVID pandemic hit — with more than 2,000 millionaires ditching Manhattan, according to the latest Internal Revenue Service data. Tax filings show that the number of New York state residents who reported an adjusted gross income of more than $1 million fell to 54,370 in 2020 from 55,100 in 2019 — a 1.3% decline. Manhattan saw an even higher net loss of millionaires in 2020 with 2,393 leaving the borough for the suburbs or moving out of state — more than 10% higher than the number of seven-figure earners who relocated...
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies
New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment! The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas
Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners. Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
New York Waives Bank Fees and Warns of Price Gouging Amid Disastrous Winter Storm — What To Look Out For
In light of the devastating winter storm that is continuing to wreak havoc in New York, the state recently announced several measures to protect consumers and provide financial relief. See: What Is...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
newyorkalmanack.com
NYS Public Authorities Debt Has Ballooned to $329 Billion
State and local public authorities reported debt outstanding totaling more than $329 billion in their most recently reported fiscal years, an increase of 23% ($61.5 billion) since 2017, according to a report released today by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Public authorities have an outsized impact in New York where...
wbgo.org
NY Had Steep Population Decline
New data shows New York had the steepest population decline of any state in a recent period. New Census Bureau data shows New York lost close to one percent of its population in a one year period ending this past July. Data shows most of the loss is a result of people moving to other states. Justin Wilcox is the Head of a business organization called Upstate United. He thinks pro growth reforms and tax relief are needed to reverse the trend.
NY recreational marijuana sales to start: Expert answers questions
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers impatient to buy marijuana when the state’s first recreational dispensary opens its doors on Thursday have some rules they’ll need to follow. Michael Bass, co-chair of the Cannabis Law Group at Abrams Fensterman, joined PIX11 to answer some questions Wednesday. Housing Works will start sales on Thursday at 750 […]
Winning Take 5 ticket worth over $14K sold in Rochester
The news comes ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing set to take place Tuesday at 11 p.m.
hudsonvalleypress.com
“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley
NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
COVID fraudsters face higher penalties under new bill signed by NY Gov. Hochul
Scammers will face higher penalties and tipsters will reap greater rewards in cases of COVID-19 pandemic fraud thanks to two new laws signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation is part of an effort to combat fraudsters taking advantage of state emergencies — as such schemes have drained billions in taxpayer dollars since 2020. “We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need,” Hochul said in a statement. “These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down...
More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard
As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
How To Report Price Gouging During Blizzard In New York
People spend Christmas weekend dealing with blizzard snow, wind, and ice and some people were dealing with people trying to make a quick buck. It is illegal in New York to charge more for an item or service during a weather event like this weekend's blizzard. If you feel that...
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law
A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
