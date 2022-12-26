ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Post Register

Man United beats Forest 3-0, but Ten Hag wants a new striker

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — As Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United's ongoing search for a new striker, his existing ones made up for Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struck first-half goals in the game at Old Trafford...
FOX Sports

Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines

PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa

At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds return to Premier League action with comfortable win

Manchester United marked their return to Premier League action with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a routine first half, and Fred iced the cake with a third late in the second. The win brings United within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
Yardbarker

Cedric Soares gives Arteta as the reason for Arsenal’s winning mentality

Cedric Soares Lifts the Lid on What’s Different About Arsenal This Season by Daniel O. Many people have been perplexed by Arsenal’s sudden dominance this season. Many had written off Arsenal after seeing them blow the top-four race to Spurs at the end of last season, when they had the best chance to return to Champions League football after five years in the wilderness.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: City Down Leeds, Player Ratings, 1st Team Ready, and More...

Manchester City got their Premier League campaign restarted with a victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Up next for the men is a visit from Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. CITY PRODUCE FINE DISPLAY TO DISMANTLE LEEDS AND CLOSE GAP...
BBC

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool agree to sign forward, say PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, say the Dutch club. Gakpo, 23, had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals. The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40m-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m)....
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, December 28

Good morning everyone! Just a short hoddle today as fitzie continues his holiday celebrations - We’ve listened to so much music this year. fitzie, too, especially!. One of the things I’ve enjoyed most is finding new artists to listen to. I grew up on classic rock, as many of you know by now. The last few years I would say I have successfully explored new genres and new artists.
BBC

West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...

