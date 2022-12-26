Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future
Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future at Benfica.
Post Register
Man United beats Forest 3-0, but Ten Hag wants a new striker
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — As Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United's ongoing search for a new striker, his existing ones made up for Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struck first-half goals in the game at Old Trafford...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Leeds Build Up, Erling 800?, Vinny Picks Ronnie, and More...
Manchester City are in the thick of their holiday fixtures. Next up for Pep Guardiola’s men is a trip to Yorkshire to face Leeds United. Sky Blue News has all the headlines as we ready for a mid-week match in the Premier League. Erling Haaland and two Man City...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford transfer rumours, new stadium name, Mudryk & Mitrovic latest
Some shocking news being reported as of late, with Jordan Pickford’s future at Everton somewhat uncertain. Should the Toffees sell him with Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea hovering? [Daily Mail]. Ellis Simms continues his fine form for Sunderland, scoring a 90th minute winner in a 2-1 win over Blackburn...
Juventus 'join the race to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister'
Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister - with the south-coast club looking for somewhere in the region of £35million for their prized asset.
FOX Sports
Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines
PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
SB Nation
Editorial: The pressure is off - but is the sky the limit for Sunderland this season?
Apologies, everyone - I know the editorial column is usually out on a Monday morning, but I had overdosed on Pigs in Blankets by that point and needed a lie down. But fear not, we are here, and what exciting things we have to talk about this week... Be honest...
Pep Guardiola responds to Leeds chants aimed at Kalvin Phillips
Pep Guardiola responds to chants from Leeds fans directed at Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth result, highlights and analysis as Potter admits uncertainty over James injury
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said Reece James' latest injury disrupted his players as they ended their six-game wait for a Premier League win and gained ground on the top four with a comfortable victory at home to lacklustre Bournemouth. James had impressed on his return from a knee problem...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds return to Premier League action with comfortable win
Manchester United marked their return to Premier League action with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a routine first half, and Fred iced the cake with a third late in the second. The win brings United within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
Yardbarker
Cedric Soares gives Arteta as the reason for Arsenal’s winning mentality
Cedric Soares Lifts the Lid on What’s Different About Arsenal This Season by Daniel O. Many people have been perplexed by Arsenal’s sudden dominance this season. Many had written off Arsenal after seeing them blow the top-four race to Spurs at the end of last season, when they had the best chance to return to Champions League football after five years in the wilderness.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City Down Leeds, Player Ratings, 1st Team Ready, and More...
Manchester City got their Premier League campaign restarted with a victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Up next for the men is a visit from Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. CITY PRODUCE FINE DISPLAY TO DISMANTLE LEEDS AND CLOSE GAP...
BBC
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool agree to sign forward, say PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, say the Dutch club. Gakpo, 23, had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals. The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40m-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m)....
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, December 28
Good morning everyone! Just a short hoddle today as fitzie continues his holiday celebrations - We’ve listened to so much music this year. fitzie, too, especially!. One of the things I’ve enjoyed most is finding new artists to listen to. I grew up on classic rock, as many of you know by now. The last few years I would say I have successfully explored new genres and new artists.
BBC
West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
