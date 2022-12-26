Boxing Day mattress deal takes £800 off the 5-star Simba Hybrid Pro

Happy Boxing Day! Whether you're relaxing on the sofa or planning a long Boxing Day walk, one thing you definitely need to do is check out the Boxing Day sales. Today, you can find record low prices on popular products from a wide range of brands, including mattress companies like Simba.

If you're on the hunt for a new mattress, the Simba Boxing Day sale is on, with up to 60% off mattresses, bed frames, pillows, duvets, sheets, bundles and other sleep accessories. The best deal we've found from this sale on the 5-star rated Simba Hybrid Pro mattress which has had up to £823 off taken off its price.

Currently holding the top spot in our best mattress guide, the Simba Hybrid Pro is a premium mattress which we rated 5 stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review . It delivers incredible comfort and support with its combination of memory foam and Aerocoil springs. If you tend to run hot at night, the Simba Hybrid Pro has impressive temperature regulation and it offers brilliant edge support and motion isolation.

The Simba Hybrid Pro is 45% off in all sizes from single to super king. Depending on the size that you choose, you can save £522 on the single, £720 on the double, £787 on the king and £823 on the super king in the Simba Boxing Day sale.

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress (Double): £1,599 , £879.45 at Simba

Get 45% off the Simba Hybrid Pro in the Simba Boxing Day sale. This 5-star mattress is made up of 7 layers, including a breathable top layer, wool layer, Simba-Pure foam and titanium Aerocoil springs. It’s super comfortable, temperature regulating and has strong movement isolation, plus it's now 45% off in all sizes. View Deal

