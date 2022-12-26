Read full article on original website
Related
See Scotland’s Most Scenic Train Trip, Across The Highlands
Scotland is an incredibly beautiful country and one of the best ways to see all of the stunning sights is by train! West Highland Railway Line gives locals and tourists the opportunity to travel the gorgeous scenery in a comfortable and luxurious train car. The West Highland Line departs Glasgow,...
Inside the History of Scotland’s Contentious Christmas Celebrations
When you think about December celebrations in Scotland, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? It’s possible that Hogmanay, which ushers in the new year, is on the mind — which is eminently understandable, given that the 2019-20 edition in Edinburgh featured pipers, dancers, light projections and lots and lots of fire. It’s part of a long tradition of epic celebrations that have taken place for centuries in Scotland.
