Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale
Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the...
Nashville Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the World
Big 7 Travel released its “50 Best Places to Spend NYE 2022” and Nashville makes the list. Big 7 Travel asked its social audience of 1.5 million people where they like to celebrate New Years’ Eve and combined the data with new superstar events to find the best places to toast a new year. Nashville was named the 4th Best Place to Spend New Year’s Eve 2022.
5 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Murfreesboro
Ring in 2023 with fun and style at one of these six events. They range from a laid back time among friends at a brewery to a glitzy and glamorous party with lots of dancing and even supporting a great cause. There is a way for everyone to get the party started and celebrate the coming of the new year.
Blue Raider Baseball to Host 50th Annual Groundhog Day Luncheon
Middle Tennessee baseball will celebrate 50 years of its annual Groundhog Day Luncheon Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the MTSU Student Ballroom. Ticket prices are as follows and can be purchased by calling the Blue Raider Athletics ticket office at 615-898-5261. Baseball alumni: $20. General Admission (early): $25. General...
OBITUARY: Gary Barton
Gary I. Barton, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph Jeffrey Barton and Florence May Day Barton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Adam Barton; and a sister, Joyce Barton Bucknell.
OBITUARY: Billy C. Pearson
Billy C. Pearson, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a native of Rutherford County and the son of the late Brents and Katherine Compton Pearson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Frances Green Pearson.
OBITUARY: Geneva Botner “Jenny” Dean
Geneva Botner “Jenny” Dean, age 97 of Murfreesboro died December 26, 2022. She was a native of Manchester, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dean, and parents, John Botner and Sudie Smith Botner. Mrs. Dean was a member of First Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager
Eric Church and longtime manager John Peets have partnered to form a new endeavor and all-inclusive enterprise: Solid Entertainment. Solid Entertainment centralizes all things Church while doubling down on infrastructure behind investments in his ever-evolving professional footprint, including the award-winning artist’s new SiriusXM Channel Outsiders Radio and his Lower Broadway venue, bar and restaurant, Chief’s, along with his own in-house merchandise operation and loyal fan club, known as the Church Choir.
MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development
Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
Ribbon Cutting: Happy’s Sports Lounge in Murfreesboro
Happy’s Sports Lounge held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 302 W Main St in Murfreesboro. Happy’s Sports Lounge has fun down to a tee! No matter your age or interest, Happy’s offers something up everyone’s alley!. 5 State-Of -The Art Trackman Golf...
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Jane Starnes
Elizabeth Jane Starnes, age 86, passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born in Greenville, TN, and has lived in middle Tennessee for over 50 years. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Orvil Easterly and Viola Harmon Easterly; husband, Billy C. Starnes; son, Gary Starnes; daughter, Donna Clemmons; brothers, Robert Easterly, Kenneth Easterly, Jack Easterly, Junior Easterly; and sister, Vera Ottinger. She is survived by a son, Thomas (Pam) Starnes; daughter, Linda Jones, Nancy Smith, Debra Gordon, Carol (Lee) Belcher, Patsy (Andy) Richardson; and over 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director
Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director. TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson will also advance from Director of Land Conservation of TennGreen Land Conservancy to Deputy Director.
OBITUARY: Kathryn Denton Jones
Kathryn Denton Jones, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on December 17, 2022. She was born in San Antonio, TX to the late Claude and Leota Denton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Denton. Mrs. Jones was strong in her Faith...
Mark Your Calendar for Murfreesboro’s New Year’s Day 5k at Barfield Crescent Park
Start the New Year off on the right foot at Murfreesboro’s New Year’s Day 5k on January 1, 2023 at 10 am at Barfield Crescent Park (697 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129) This Better Boro Project sanctioned event will be electronically timed, and every finisher will receive a...
Oaklands Mansion: From Plantation to Community Gathering Place
Murfreesboro has connections to many families who were prominent in the land acquisition and politics of Tennessee in the early days. One of these people was Colonel Hardee Murfree, for whom the city of Murfreesboro is named. Murfree, an aristocratic North Carolina shipping merchant and farmer, had the funds to purchase thousands of acres of land from Revolutionary War veterans who were not interested in moving to property they were given, in what would become Tennessee, for their service in the war. He ended up owning land that would eventually become parts of Rutherford, Davidson and Williamson Counties.
OBITUARY: Edward “Eddie” Glenn Douglas
Edward “Eddie” Glenn Douglas, age 73, passed away on December 25, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Airforce. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge Douglas Jr and Mary Eleanor Jones Douglas; and the mother of his daughters, Judy Davis Douglas. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Douglas; daughters, Lori (Michael) Yates and Amanda (Chris) Mitchell; brother, Philip (Terry) Douglas; sisters, Sheri (David) Harding, Debbie (Bob) McClure; sister-in-law, Michele (Jeff) Pinkston; grandchildren, Madison Mitchell, Aniston Mitchell, Emma Yates, and Cole Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills
The sun will be out this weekend , but , it will be hard to know it. It is going to be bitter cold. A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Friday. We won’t see temps above freezing until maybe Monday,but, probably Tuesday. Despite the sun, thawing...
OBITUARY: Ray Morris
Ray Morris, age 93 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A native of Abbeville, MS, he was the son of the late Walter Everett and Geneva Elizabeth Hall Morris. Ray was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters. Ray is survived by his...
OBITUARY: Beverly ‘Gayle’ Boyce
Mrs. Beverly “Gayle” Boyce, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born in Warren County, TN to the late John and Kate Turner Dedmon. Mrs. Boyce was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. She loved...
Gateway Academy Participates in Angel Tree
Learning Lab’s Gateway Academy students participate in the Angel Tree program every year at the end of the fall semester. They take part in the Angel Tree program through the Rutherford County Foster Parents Association (RCFPA), which serves foster children and families in Rutherford County. “There are thousands of...
