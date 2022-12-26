ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
UT San Antonio

Several Roadrunners help honor Uvalde victims in mural project

When people drive or walk past the murals of Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez they are greeted by some of the brightest smiles ever. They will learn that Amerie Jo loved art and being a Girl Scout and that Maite dreamed of becoming a marine biologist one day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

UTSA becomes founding member of Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities, focuses on increasing student and faculty diversity

The University of Texas at San Antonio announced today it has become a founding member of the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities, a consortium established by 20 of the nation’s top research institutions. To advance social mobility and economic opportunities for Latino students and their communities, members of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
UT San Antonio

UTSA soars in 2022 ranking of ‘Best for Vets’ universities

UTSA was once again recognized for its commitment to supporting military-affiliated students by Military Times, which included the university in its 2022 list of Best for Vets: Colleges. This year, however, UTSA made a huge leap in the national Best for Vets rankings, appearing 90 spots higher than its placement in 2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Stranded San Antonio travelers frustrated after Southwest cancels flights

San Antonians hoping to get back home after the long holiday weekend are now finding themselves in a chaotic mess at airports across the country. Dallas-based carrier Southwest Airlines is roughly to blame for the mass cancellations as it works to recover from the deadly winter storm that hit in the northern part of the U.S. Images of abandoned bags at Chicago's Midway Airport are filling the news cycle as thousands of travelers look for ways to get home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Here are 17 new chain restaurants that opened in San Antonio in 2022

San Antonio said goodbye to a lot of restaurants this year but we also welcomed new eateries to the Alamo City in the form of restaurants that came from the West Coast and the East Coast. This year, San Antonio saw 17 new restaurant chains set up shop to sell hot chicken or Hawaiian comfort food in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake

KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
KERRVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy