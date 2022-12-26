Read full article on original website
UT San Antonio
Several Roadrunners help honor Uvalde victims in mural project
When people drive or walk past the murals of Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez they are greeted by some of the brightest smiles ever. They will learn that Amerie Jo loved art and being a Girl Scout and that Maite dreamed of becoming a marine biologist one day.
UT San Antonio
UTSA becomes founding member of Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities, focuses on increasing student and faculty diversity
The University of Texas at San Antonio announced today it has become a founding member of the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities, a consortium established by 20 of the nation’s top research institutions. To advance social mobility and economic opportunities for Latino students and their communities, members of...
KSAT 12
Frustrations flaring over continued boil water notices, lack of service
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Numerous people in Kerr, Bandera, and Bexar counties are struggling with little to no water, and those who still have service to their homes have been under a boil water notice for nearly a week. Cassandra Proctor said she lives in the Lake Medina Shores...
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
‘I Hate Owing Someone Money’: As to why Latino Children Stop Student loans
To the Tuesdays and you can Thursdays, Andres Mendoza leaves really works one hour very early therefore he is able to get home eventually for their classes on the web. When he will get home, he allows his wiener dog Draco external, upcoming logs onto Blackboard to find his current assignments.
19-year-old political newcomer days away from becoming the new Hays County district clerk
After his successful candidacy, Avrey Anderson faced some backlash for his age and lack of experience. His predecessor, Beverly Crumley, served as the Hays County district clerk for 12 years. She has been working in the district clerk's office for a total of three decades.
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
UT San Antonio
UTSA soars in 2022 ranking of ‘Best for Vets’ universities
UTSA was once again recognized for its commitment to supporting military-affiliated students by Military Times, which included the university in its 2022 list of Best for Vets: Colleges. This year, however, UTSA made a huge leap in the national Best for Vets rankings, appearing 90 spots higher than its placement in 2021.
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
MySanAntonio
Stranded San Antonio travelers frustrated after Southwest cancels flights
San Antonians hoping to get back home after the long holiday weekend are now finding themselves in a chaotic mess at airports across the country. Dallas-based carrier Southwest Airlines is roughly to blame for the mass cancellations as it works to recover from the deadly winter storm that hit in the northern part of the U.S. Images of abandoned bags at Chicago's Midway Airport are filling the news cycle as thousands of travelers look for ways to get home.
MySanAntonio
Here are 17 new chain restaurants that opened in San Antonio in 2022
San Antonio said goodbye to a lot of restaurants this year but we also welcomed new eateries to the Alamo City in the form of restaurants that came from the West Coast and the East Coast. This year, San Antonio saw 17 new restaurant chains set up shop to sell hot chicken or Hawaiian comfort food in 2022.
CLEAR Alert for 24 year old from San Antonio discontinued
A CLEAR Alert that was issued over the weekend for a 24 year old from San Antonio has been discontinued.
KWTX
CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
KTSA
Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
KSAT 12
Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake
KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations. Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in...
