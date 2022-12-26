Read full article on original website
2 teens wounded in Park Manor shooting while inside rideshare vehicle: Chicago police
One of the 18 year olds was seriously hurt after being shot in the back, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
Man kicked, beaten, hit with bottle at Loop CTA station: Chicago police
Chicago police said 3 people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Chicago police looking for group of thieves connected to at least 9 burglaries in 2 days
The thieves used a large rock to smash their way into the business, and were in and out in less than five minutes.
cwbchicago.com
1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims
Update December 29: A 17-year-old boy is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with the incident on Cortland Street, according to Chicago police. Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched...
fox32chicago.com
Gresham shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 45-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:52 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a gunshot...
Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries. Area detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Chicago police: Shots fired after car slams into semi in South Loop
Shots were fired after a crash involving a semi-truck in the South Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen rob, carjack group inside Streeterville parking garage
Chicago — Four men were robbed and carjacked by a group of offenders inside a Streeterville parking garage on Wednesday evening, according to Chicago police. One of the victims was pistol-whipped, but no other injuries were reported. The victims were walking toward their car on the fourth floor of...
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley
CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
oakpark.com
Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen found guilty of burglarizing BMW dealership, attempting to hit police officer with car
WESTMONT, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for burglarizing a BMW dealership and attempting to drive a vehicle into a police officer last year. The teen was found guilty last month of two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary,...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Woman inside South Side home shot by known offender
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side. Around 7:19 p.m., police say the female victim was inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue when a known offender approached her, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another critically hurt in fiery rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - One person died and the other was critically injured in a single-car rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Thursday on Chicago's North Side. The crash took place around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police. The cause...
cwbchicago.com
Woman stabbed teenager’s Chihuahua on Northwest Side, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 61-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a Chihuahua while the dog’s teenage owner took it for a walk on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The dog, named Bebe, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed three times during the attack, but he is on the road to recovery, according to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.
5 People Killed in Shootings Over Holiday Weekend in Chicago: Police
Five people, including a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, were killed in shooting incidents over the holiday weekend across Chicago. According to Chicago Police Department data, 19 people were shot between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday. That included an 18-year-old man killed during an altercation Friday in...
