fox32chicago.com

4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gresham shooting leaves man wounded

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 45-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:52 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen rob, carjack group inside Streeterville parking garage

Chicago — Four men were robbed and carjacked by a group of offenders inside a Streeterville parking garage on Wednesday evening, according to Chicago police. One of the victims was pistol-whipped, but no other injuries were reported. The victims were walking toward their car on the fourth floor of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Woman inside South Side home shot by known offender

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side. Around 7:19 p.m., police say the female victim was inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue when a known offender approached her, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman stabbed teenager’s Chihuahua on Northwest Side, prosecutors say

Chicago — A 61-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a Chihuahua while the dog’s teenage owner took it for a walk on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The dog, named Bebe, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed three times during the attack, but he is on the road to recovery, according to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL

