Cook County, IL

Pappas: Cook County property taxes due by December 30

Pappas: Cook County property taxes due by December 30. Property owners must pay the Second Installment of their Cook County property taxes by Friday, December 30, 2022, to avoid late charges imposed by state law. “The most efficient way to pay is online,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Damen Silos sold by state of Illinois

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5...
CHICAGO, IL
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023

(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future

New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what’s stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
OAK PARK, IL
Chicago To Issue Climate Resilience Grants

A new grant program from the city of Chicago will fund climate projects by small businesses and organizations. As Danielle McLean writes in Smart Cities Dive, the fund is part of the city’s effort to reduce its carbon emissions by 62 percent by 2040. The $5 million Climate Infrastructure...
CHICAGO, IL
4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
CHICAGO, IL
The Show Must Go On

In the summer of 2021, Steve Munsey, pastor of Family Christian Center (FCC) in Munster, Indiana, began a sermon series he called “Journey Through the Bible.” Indiana had just dropped its capacity restrictions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and the church’s 2,500-seat auditorium was filled.
MUNSTER, IN

