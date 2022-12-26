Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Cash Assistance Application Deadline In Chicago Is Near, Here’s What To Do
Chicago residents have one-time payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, a program that provides financial assistance who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus. The Final Call For New Cash Assistance. Last call for the Chicago residents for the city’s new cash assistance program as...
Deadline to get no-strings-attached $500 payment from Chicago approaching soon
More than 25,000 Chicago residents will be chosen by lottery to receive a one-time, no-strings attached payment of $500. The fund is intended for those who had difficulty accessing federal relief payments in 2020 and 2021.
southarkansassun.com
$500 boost available to eligible US residents: Apply now for one-time payment program before deadline
Chicago’s Resiliency Fund 2.0 is offering one-time payments of $500 to eligible city residents who had difficulty accessing federal COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, according to a report by CBS News on November 2, 2022. The program, which is a partnership between the city and local non-profits, is open to...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pappas: Cook County property taxes due by December 30
Pappas: Cook County property taxes due by December 30. Property owners must pay the Second Installment of their Cook County property taxes by Friday, December 30, 2022, to avoid late charges imposed by state law. “The most efficient way to pay is online,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
fox32chicago.com
Damen Silos sold by state of Illinois
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5...
KFVS12
Judge rules SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois, Governor & Attorney General respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunningham’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
Despite Protests, Damen Silos Sold By Pritzker to Controversial Buyer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5 million, for...
To Buy Or Not To Buy? Looking Toward Chicago’s Housing Market in 2023
Interest rates have more than doubled this past year landing a blow on a historic pandemic-era housing boom. Some experts are saying the chill could become an all-out freeze by next year if the interest hikes continue. “The primary thing we don’t know is what’s going to happen with interest...
More Units Flood as Chicago Apartment Manager Struggles to Control Cold-Driven Problems
Two additional units inside an apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood flooded early Wednesday morning, as property managers try to contain ongoing water damage from thawing pipes. The recent floods continue a string of problems that tenants have reported since last week, which also includes periods of no heat and...
WAND TV
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023
(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton Home
Emporium Beverage Depot is Dolton’s premiere beverage retail establishment. Owner Tiffany Kamara pictured with husband, Patrick Kamara, is ePhoto bySouth Suburban News / mytaylormedia.
oakpark.com
Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future
New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what’s stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
PLANetizen
Chicago To Issue Climate Resilience Grants
A new grant program from the city of Chicago will fund climate projects by small businesses and organizations. As Danielle McLean writes in Smart Cities Dive, the fund is part of the city’s effort to reduce its carbon emissions by 62 percent by 2040. The $5 million Climate Infrastructure...
fox32chicago.com
4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side. In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred...
outreachmagazine.com
The Show Must Go On
In the summer of 2021, Steve Munsey, pastor of Family Christian Center (FCC) in Munster, Indiana, began a sermon series he called “Journey Through the Bible.” Indiana had just dropped its capacity restrictions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and the church’s 2,500-seat auditorium was filled.
cwbchicago.com
Fourth man charged with participating in forgery scheme against county’s electronic monitoring program
Chicago — Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man who allegedly provided Cook County officials with phony employment verification records so he could move around Chicago while on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a felony narcotics case in 2018 and 2019. Anthony Younger, 30, is the third...
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Mobile Market helps curb hunger in Lake, Porter counties
"It helps families just know we can celebrate and that the food is being taken care of."
blockclubchicago.org
As Investors Buy More Homes Around The Obama Presidential Center, Gentrification Worries Soar
CHICAGO — For years, housing advocates warned of gentrification encroaching in South Side neighborhoods spurred by the incoming Obama Presidential Center, and those alarms are now ringing louder as recent data shows investors flocking to surrounding neighborhoods at higher rates than ever before. “People should be afraid, they should...
What Are the Best Masks to Wear for COVID-19, Other Respiratory Illnesses?
The simultaneous threat of COVID-19, RSV and flu continues to circulate, spurring health agencies to recommend that people once against start what used to be a mainstay during the height of the pandemic: masking. While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being...
