Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Mary Magdalene House providing Jan. classes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The list of classes has been released for January at the Mary Magdalene House at 7201 East 4th east of Hutchinson. There will be an adoptive and foster fathers group Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. There will be an adoptive and foster moms of adult children...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

BrightHouse thankful for community help in December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Y wants people to start the year off right

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — David Foster with the Hutchinson YMCA wants people to get started getting healthy even before their New Year's resolutions kick in. "We have a pay nothing promotion," Foster said. "There would be no joiner fee. That would normally be a $50 value and there's no prorated amount for January either, so you just join and you wouldn't pay until you are drafted in February. It's a pretty good time to join the Y."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fund for Reno County supports over $350K in grants in 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
RENO COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Shop Local Revisited: The Cornhole Cave

It’s been about a year and a half since we last stopped by The Cornhole Cave. It’s a locally owned shop that specializes in all things cornhole along with some other yard games. They are located at 7220 W. Maple, which is the northwest corner of Maple & Ridge. When we first stopped by in 2021, that spot was just going to be a temporary location, but they’ve since made it permanent.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Obee school sale due to close before year end

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is preparing to do its part in closing the sale of the Obee School property. A special meeting of the USD 313 Board of Education has been called for noon Wednesday at Union Valley Elementary in Hutchinson. On the agenda for that meeting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Fonda La Chona – An instant winner in my book

From the creators of Taqueria La Chona (who also happens to be one of my fav restaurants) comes their sister restaurant, which has taken over a former Jimmy’s Egg space at 1210 W. Pawnee. It’s the much anticipated Fonda La Chona, who recently opened in early December. ===========
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

City of Newton to pick up Christmas trees

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton announced on Dec. 29, their street crews will collect and recycle real Christmas trees on Jan. 3, 9 and 23. The City of Newton said the trees must be placed at the curb with all lights and ornaments removed. Trees can also...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

WSU Economic expert coming to Hutch in Feb.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2023 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference Season for the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University includes a stop in Hutchinson in February. The center announced its winter schedule last week. The tour starts in Montgomery County on Jan. 30, then goes...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future

If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
WICHITA, KS
