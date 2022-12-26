Read full article on original website
Related
Mary Magdalene House providing Jan. classes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The list of classes has been released for January at the Mary Magdalene House at 7201 East 4th east of Hutchinson. There will be an adoptive and foster fathers group Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. There will be an adoptive and foster moms of adult children...
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
BrightHouse thankful for community help in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
Hutchinson Y wants people to start the year off right
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — David Foster with the Hutchinson YMCA wants people to get started getting healthy even before their New Year's resolutions kick in. "We have a pay nothing promotion," Foster said. "There would be no joiner fee. That would normally be a $50 value and there's no prorated amount for January either, so you just join and you wouldn't pay until you are drafted in February. It's a pretty good time to join the Y."
Fund for Reno County supports over $350K in grants in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
wichitabyeb.com
Shop Local Revisited: The Cornhole Cave
It’s been about a year and a half since we last stopped by The Cornhole Cave. It’s a locally owned shop that specializes in all things cornhole along with some other yard games. They are located at 7220 W. Maple, which is the northwest corner of Maple & Ridge. When we first stopped by in 2021, that spot was just going to be a temporary location, but they’ve since made it permanent.
Hutch Rec Daddy Daughter Date Night Feb. 11, 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec's Daddy Daughter Date Night tickets go on sale January 1, 2023 online and January 3 in person for the event Feb. 11 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Buy tickets in January and save. From Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, cost is $25 for a...
Obee school sale due to close before year end
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is preparing to do its part in closing the sale of the Obee School property. A special meeting of the USD 313 Board of Education has been called for noon Wednesday at Union Valley Elementary in Hutchinson. On the agenda for that meeting...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Fonda La Chona – An instant winner in my book
From the creators of Taqueria La Chona (who also happens to be one of my fav restaurants) comes their sister restaurant, which has taken over a former Jimmy’s Egg space at 1210 W. Pawnee. It’s the much anticipated Fonda La Chona, who recently opened in early December. ===========
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
Kansas Board of Regents' task force is eager to tackle the K-12 teacher shortage with reform tied to student grants, teacher salaries and credentialing. The post Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
City of Newton to pick up Christmas trees
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton announced on Dec. 29, their street crews will collect and recycle real Christmas trees on Jan. 3, 9 and 23. The City of Newton said the trees must be placed at the curb with all lights and ornaments removed. Trees can also...
Scope of USD 313 bond proposal not to exceed $8 million
BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 has given a rough number for what a bond proposal might cost when it is presented to the board January 9. According to a motion made at its December 12 meeting, the maximum scope of work to be planned for is not to exceed $8 million.
WSU Economic expert coming to Hutch in Feb.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2023 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference Season for the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University includes a stop in Hutchinson in February. The center announced its winter schedule last week. The tour starts in Montgomery County on Jan. 30, then goes...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wichitabyeb.com
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0