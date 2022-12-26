Read full article on original website
The Best Bags and Luggage of 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. Nowadays, our bags and suitcases are more than a means of getting gear from point A to point B. They're statement makers unto themselves. If you have a shiny silver aluminum suitcase covered in stickers, you're a creative traveler; if you're towing a torn-up backpack, you likely barely fly. That being said, the inverse could be true. Everyone is allowed to gravitate toward what suits their trips best, especially since there are so many options.
The 13 Best Fitness Recovery Essentials We Saw in 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. You can’t expect to reap the rewards of an impressive in-gym performance if you’re not ready to give your body the relief it needs post-training. Recovery has come into the forefront of fitness over the years, and now more than ever, there’s plenty of gadgets and tools ready to keep your frame in tip top shape.
The Best Items to Buy from Hollywood Entrepreneur Shay Mitchell’s Brands
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Shay Mitchell’s entrepreneurial adventure began in 2018 with Béis, the stylish travel accessories company she co-founded with Beach House Group, the El Segundo-based brand incubator behind Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern haircare, Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills beauty label and Kendall Jenner-backed Moon oral care. Béis declined to comment on sales but says the company delivered 200 percent growth in its last fiscal year and is on track to see the same this fiscal year. The 34-year-old actress (Dollface)...
The Most Interesting Bicycles, Bike Gear & Bike Apparel of 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. They say once you learn to ride a bike, you never forget. There's scientific evidence to back this up, but in our minds, it's not so much the mechanism of procedural memory that locks the experience in the body and mind forever: it's the fact that propelling yourself on two wheels is about as much fun as anything we've experienced.
The Most Exciting Pieces of Furniture That Came Out in 2022
In 2022, we saw a lot of interesting developments in the furniture industry. Some of it was expected. Sustainability continued to drive innovation — no surprise there — and reissues of vintage classics remain hot. But one thing we weren't expecting was the abundance of brands crossing into new territory. Herman Miller designing its first original gaming chair? Parachute making sofas and coffee tables? Ian Callum designing a...modernized Eames Lounge Chair?
The Bucket List Watches of 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. It happens every year: there are watches released that we just can't forget despite them being generally out of our modest price ranges. You can't blame us for dreaming, though, right? From artistic masterpieces that don't even tell the time well (hey, we don't care) to some of the most deservedly hyped watches, there's no real commonality or cohesive theme between them except being generally awesome. Here are some of the 2022 watches that we're still pining after.
The 16 Most Exciting Food & Cookware Releases of 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. This year certainly wasn't lacking in innovation in the food and cookware space. Espresso and cold brew coffee coming in instant forms (that are good, to boot), bourbon brands getting mixed up with spices and soy sauce and MSG reclaiming its rightful seat at the kitchen table are a few of the trends that caught our attention in 2022. Read all about them and the rest of our picks for the year's most exciting food and cookware releases below.
The 7 Best Beer Glasses for Better Beer Enjoyment
In quality, snootiness and overall variety, specialty glassware has risen hand-in-hand with the craft beer industry. Where once there were few options beyond beer steins and pint glasses, drinkers will find a wealth of options. From cheap restaurant glasses to Zalto’s beer-toting perfection, these are the best beer glasses you can buy right now.
