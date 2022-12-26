This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. It happens every year: there are watches released that we just can't forget despite them being generally out of our modest price ranges. You can't blame us for dreaming, though, right? From artistic masterpieces that don't even tell the time well (hey, we don't care) to some of the most deservedly hyped watches, there's no real commonality or cohesive theme between them except being generally awesome. Here are some of the 2022 watches that we're still pining after.

