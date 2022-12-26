ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, AR

Related
nwahomepage.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AR
aymag.com

Jadayia Kursh: The First Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas

Jadayia Kursh, a Fort Smith native, has built an incredible career as the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas. This week, Kursh announced the first Rodeo Fort Smith Pageant scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith. The pageant benefits Agriculture for Kids, a nonprofit organization devoted to reaching kids who don’t have access to Future Farmers of America (FFA).
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas

HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Keeping gambling house charge dropped in one case; another one opened

While a charge of keeping a gambling house in Mountain Home has just been filed, the same charge filed earlier against a Green Forest man has been settled and dismissed. In late July, 33-year-old Daniel Scallorn was arrested and charged with operating gambling houses in Mountain Home and Harrison. Both businesses are shut down.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax growth rose 12.84% in 2022

The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas combined for a record $102.686 million in sales tax revenue during the 12 reporting months in 2022, up 12.84% from 2021. It was the second highest growth rate for the combined cities and the highest amount in history. The increase was attributed in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri. The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26. The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21. Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. […]
PINEVILLE, MO
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Lowell medical office building sells for $5.25 million

A 40,000-square-foot medical office building formerly occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Lowell sold recently for $5.25 million. The purchase price equals $131.25 per square foot. J Bar C Land and Cattle LLC, led by Jason Coates, bought the two-story building at 519 Latham Drive,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

