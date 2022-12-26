Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Light Up Your Neighborhood with the Wallace family
The votes are in for the second winner of the Light Up Your Neighborhood competition and this winner puts up 30,000 lights!
Fayetteville residents spend Christmas without water
A few residents at Park Lake Apartments in Fayetteville spent Christmas Eve and Christmas day without water. Before the water was turned back on Monday evening, it created a lot of issues for families and those with disabilities.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
Jadayia Kursh: The First Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas
Jadayia Kursh, a Fort Smith native, has built an incredible career as the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas. This week, Kursh announced the first Rodeo Fort Smith Pageant scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith. The pageant benefits Agriculture for Kids, a nonprofit organization devoted to reaching kids who don’t have access to Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Procession route for Detective Paul Newell's memorial service in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The Memorial Service for Detective Paul Newell will be held on Dec. 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, AR. 72758. The memorial in Rogers and the burial in Maysville will be open to the public. The procession route...
WATCH: Memorial held for deputy killed during Wreaths Across America escort
A public memorial service for Benton County Detective Paul Newell, who died during the Wreaths Across America escort, will take place at 10:30 a.m Dec. 28 at Cross Church in Rogers.
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Dogs and cats relocated after frozen pipes flood Springdale Animal Shelter
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Christmas did not go as expected at the Springdale Animal Shelter. The building’s water pipes froze and busted, flooding the shelter. The flood left cats and dogs with no heat, no water and no light. “It's just it's awful. I mean, because these are all...
19 Restaurants in Downtown Rogers AR That Foodies Love
Looking for Restaurants in Downtown Rogers? The vibe is high in Downtown Rogers these days and if you love good food, you will find amazing choices in the downtown section of Rogers. So many different types of cuisine types, with one thing in common, they serve delicious food. Treat yourself...
New wood-fired pizza restaurant to open in Fayetteville
"Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom" is set to open in Fayetteville next month on Jan. 8, adding a new option to eat for Northwest Arkansas pizza lovers.
Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas
HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
Keeping gambling house charge dropped in one case; another one opened
While a charge of keeping a gambling house in Mountain Home has just been filed, the same charge filed earlier against a Green Forest man has been settled and dismissed. In late July, 33-year-old Daniel Scallorn was arrested and charged with operating gambling houses in Mountain Home and Harrison. Both businesses are shut down.
Rescue groups team up to house animals after broken pipe left Springdale shelter without water and electricity
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Over 60 animals housed at the Springdale Animal Shelter have been moved and placed at various local shelters after a broken pipe left the facility without water and electricity. The broken pipe was caused by recent winter weather which brought freezing temperatures and snow into the...
Fire damages commercial building in downtown Fayetteville on Christmas morning
A fire broke out on Christmas morning at a commercial building that’s home to several businesses in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 241 W. Spring St. at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, according to city dispatch logs. Crews first reported heavy smoke upon arrival, but flames soon...
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
Northwest Arkansas sales tax growth rose 12.84% in 2022
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas combined for a record $102.686 million in sales tax revenue during the 12 reporting months in 2022, up 12.84% from 2021. It was the second highest growth rate for the combined cities and the highest amount in history. The increase was attributed in...
$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County
PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri. The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26. The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21. Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. […]
Real Deals: Lowell medical office building sells for $5.25 million
A 40,000-square-foot medical office building formerly occupied by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Lowell sold recently for $5.25 million. The purchase price equals $131.25 per square foot. J Bar C Land and Cattle LLC, led by Jason Coates, bought the two-story building at 519 Latham Drive,...
Twitter Crashed During Liberty Bowl, But We Have Hog Fans' Emotional Voices Covered
What Arkansas social media would have been saying if there had been no crash
