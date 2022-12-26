Read full article on original website
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500
SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
Steph Curry's Tweet With 4 Photos Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
Western Conference exec says ‘strong chance’ Draymond Green bails on Golden State Warriors next offseason
The Golden State Warriors have the highest luxury tax in the NBA this season, at $170.2 million, and it’s only
Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game
The Grizzlies turned down watching footage of the Warriors before the Christmas game
NBC Sports
JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph
Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
Draymond Green vs. Dennis Rodman Career Comparison
Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green were both elite defenders and integral pieces to two of the NBA's greatest dynasties. This is the comparison between the two legends.
Injury Update: Andrew Wiggins Has Return to Warriors Delayed
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins had his return from injury delayed
Patrick Beverley Gets Brutally Honest About Relationship With Chris Paul
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul have had a level of competitive animosity for one another that dates back to Beverley's time with the Clippers. Traded from the Houston Rockets to the LA Clippers as part of the Chris Paul deal, Beverley's career will...
Ty Jerome Thriving In Increased Role With Warriors
Ty Jerome scored in double figures for the third-consecutive game for the Golden State Warriors
KTVU FOX 2
Steve Kerr's Doppelganger makes special visit to Warriors game
SAN FRANCISCO - Steve Kerr has a Doppelgänger, and he's just 10 years old. Donning a number 25 Bulls jersey, Sam Waltman made a special visit to meet the Warriors coach Tuesday before the game against the Hornets. They call him ‘Steve’ back home in Utah, the Associated Press...
Two Soccer Teams Could Replace A’s at Coliseum
The A’s might leave the city, but sports teams are still eyeing their Oakland Coliseum site as a potential new home. The Oakland Roots of the second-division USL Championship are looking at the stadium, where they would be accompanied by the Oakland Soul, a women’s soccer team launched by the Roots that will play in the second-division USL W League starting in 2023.
