Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO