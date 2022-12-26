ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500

SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph

Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
KTVU FOX 2

Steve Kerr's Doppelganger makes special visit to Warriors game

SAN FRANCISCO - Steve Kerr has a Doppelgänger, and he's just 10 years old. Donning a number 25 Bulls jersey, Sam Waltman made a special visit to meet the Warriors coach Tuesday before the game against the Hornets. They call him ‘Steve’ back home in Utah, the Associated Press...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Front Office Sports

Two Soccer Teams Could Replace A’s at Coliseum

The A’s might leave the city, but sports teams are still eyeing their Oakland Coliseum site as a potential new home. The Oakland Roots of the second-division USL Championship are looking at the stadium, where they would be accompanied by the Oakland Soul, a women’s soccer team launched by the Roots that will play in the second-division USL W League starting in 2023.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy