New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) Helps Stressed TravelersColorado JillDenver, CO
Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatmentMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit
James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz
The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
Jrue Holiday gifts all the players in the NBA a Black Wall Street Board Game to teach them about Black history
Jrue and his wife Lauren were in the holiday spirit, and they decided to educate the NBA about the history of African-Americans through a board game.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
Yardbarker
LeBron James: ‘You Don’t Have To Be A Rocket Scientist’ To See That Lakers Miss Anthony Davis
Without Anthony Davis in the lineup, the Los Angeles Lakers have floundered. The Lakers dropped their fourth consecutive game after losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, a woeful showing on the national television stage. The Lakers played well in the first half, but after the Mavericks made adjustments...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Wants To Build A Casino Resort Where The Dallas Mavericks Would Play Their Games
Mark Cuban is one of the most business-savvy owners in the NBA. His business decisions have increased the Mavericks’ value by over 200% since he took over in 2000. Cuban has built championship teams and drafted great players such as Luka Doncic while keeping franchise favorites at home like Dirk Nowitzki.
Patrick Beverley Gets Brutally Honest About Relationship With Chris Paul
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul have had a level of competitive animosity for one another that dates back to Beverley's time with the Clippers. Traded from the Houston Rockets to the LA Clippers as part of the Chris Paul deal, Beverley's career will...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Explains That He Was Under Tremendous Pressure After “Prodigal Son” LeBron James Left The Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving has had a media target on his back for quite some time now. Whether that is by his hand or for other reasons is a topic for another day. One of the first things that set the media off about Kyrie was the way that he unceremoniously left the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Flames The Lakers For Giving Up 'Eight Years Of Assets' In Anthony Davis Trade
When it comes to Lakers big man Anthony Davis, nobody is denying that he's one of the top big men in the NBA. In 2019, the Lakers saw his talent and valued him so highly, they forked over a package that included their entire future. The Lakers ultimately won that...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant's trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies
Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL
The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
NBC Sports
Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets
Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Sabonis available to play in Kings-Nuggets rematch
Domantas Sabonis is available to play for the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture last Friday against the Washington Wizards and missed the Kings' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla questionable vs. Clippers with eye injury
Celtics guard (and reigning Defensive Player of the Year) Marcus Smart detailed Mazzulla's situation and talked about interim head coach Damon Stoudamire on Thursday. Boston defeated the Houston Rockets 126-102 under Stoudamire on Tuesday at home, as Mazzulla was ruled out due to what the team called "eye irritation." Stoudamire...
NBC Sports
JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph
Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
Yardbarker
Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine
When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
