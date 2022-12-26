ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit

James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz

The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Ja Morant's trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies

Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets

Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Sabonis available to play in Kings-Nuggets rematch

Domantas Sabonis is available to play for the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture last Friday against the Washington Wizards and missed the Kings' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla questionable vs. Clippers with eye injury

Celtics guard (and reigning Defensive Player of the Year) Marcus Smart detailed Mazzulla's situation and talked about interim head coach Damon Stoudamire on Thursday. Boston defeated the Houston Rockets 126-102 under Stoudamire on Tuesday at home, as Mazzulla was ruled out due to what the team called "eye irritation." Stoudamire...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph

Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
Yardbarker

Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine

When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
CHICAGO, IL

