Chinese-owned TikTok is taking steps to assure the U.S. government that it is not stealing personal data or spying on American citizens, according to Reuters. The company is offering to operate more of its business independently and subject itself to outside scrutiny as it tries to sway the U.S. government to allow TikTok to stay under the ownership of its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance. The company has reportedly spent $1.5 billion in its efforts to remain in the U.S.

