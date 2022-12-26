If you live in Maryland and are dealing with water bill debt, support is on the way. Governor Larry Hogan announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will help residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Hogan says the state continues to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills. He adds that water systems are encouraged to apply for this funding to ensure savings for customers in the coming months. The application period for water systems to apply for funding will begin next Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain open until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO