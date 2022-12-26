ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

WGMD Radio

Continued Complaints of Thefts from Unlocked Vehicles Left Running

Do you leave your car running to warm up during the chilly morning hours? In many cases with the vehicles unlocked, people have lost money, electronics, personal belongings of value, personal identification, and other items. Delaware State Police continue to investigate complaints of thefts from motor vehicles say are avoidable by simply taking the extra time to ensure that your car is locked while parked at work, gas stations, shopping centers, and your residence, especially while it is unattended and running.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Tennessee winter weather causes multiple storm-related deaths, including kids: report

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed seven winter storm fatalities including two children killed in a “horrific” house fire, WTVC-TV in Chattanooga reported. The first weather related death occurred in Memphis while the other six occurred during a fire in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters arrived to the scene on Plateau Road and found a house fully engulfed in flames. Officials say that four adults and two children died in the fire.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WGMD Radio

Texas DPS discovers 18 illegal immigrants inside tractor trailer

Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested the driver of an 18-wheeler this week after he was allegedly caught smuggling 18 illegal immigrants into the U.S. The driver of the tractor trailer, Osvaldo Garza Saavedra, was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 77 in Kenedy County, Texas. An investigation...
WGMD Radio

First-Ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” in 2023

The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is announcing its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar,” which will begin in March, 2023. The program will last seven weeks. Attendees will experience a variety of presentations over the course of the seven weeks, learn about the history of women in aviation, and hear from aviation industry experts. Aviation Unit Commander Captain Jeff Whitmarsh says, “Our goal is to also showcase many of the interesting aspects of the State Police and how we work to positively impact public safety. The Aviation Unit hopes to inspire others to seek careers in these types of professions.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

$20 Million Water Assistance Relief Program to Help Maryland Residents With Covid-Related Debt

If you live in Maryland and are dealing with water bill debt, support is on the way. Governor Larry Hogan announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will help residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Hogan says the state continues to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills. He adds that water systems are encouraged to apply for this funding to ensure savings for customers in the coming months. The application period for water systems to apply for funding will begin next Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain open until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
MARYLAND STATE

