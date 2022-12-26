Read full article on original website
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'
The New England Patriots have a team history and quarterback history of punishment by the NFL, and apparently, that still continues. In a week 16 meeting between the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, the NFL decided to investigate a low hit committed by Mac Jones against the Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Rumored To Have 'High Affinity' For 2 Jobs
Once the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, the NFL world immediately speculated about Sean Payton taking the job. While the former New Orleans Saints coach could return to the sidelines next season, Denver doesn't appear to be his top preference. According to Josina Anderson of CBS...
"He’s playing football, we playing basketball” - D’Angelo Russell sounds off on Zion Williamson getting favorable calls
Zion Williamson bullied the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, infuriating D'Angelo Russell who implied that the New Orleans Pelicans star got favorable calls or non-calls.
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base
Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
Bengals’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a slow start to the 2022 season, but with two games left to go on the season, they find themselves in full control of the AFC North. The Bengals have reemerged as the frontrunner to win their division, and they could clinch the division as soon as Week 17 if things end up going their way.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017. That's right, Josh Allen has never played in Cincinnati and Joe Burrow has not...
Lisa Wilson celebrates Zach Wilson’s girlfriend, Nicollete Dellano, as Jets drama swirls
New York may not have brought football glory to Zach Wilson, but his mom is grateful for one part of his tenure. Lisa Wilson spent the holiday weekend with the struggling Jets quarterback and his siblings, along with his rumored girlfriend Nicolette Dellano and her family, in New Jersey, according to photos she shared to her Instagram story. “So happy NY brought @nicolette_dellanno and her beautiful family into our lives,” Lisa wrote over a group photo that showed her, Wilson, Nicolette and more people at Pazzo Italian restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey. Lisa also tagged Nicolette’s mother, Kathy Dellano, who...
‘Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake’: Bengals star gets eye-opening review from Ex-QB
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB. Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel....
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'devastated' by HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing: 'I wish I could've played better for him'
In a buoyant offseason that dissipated into a disastrous regular season, rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and prized quarterback addition Russell Wilson were joined at the hip. Following 11 losses in 15 games, the ill-fated duo is no longer together as Hackett was fired Monday, and Wilson made it clear...
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail
The penultimate NFL power rankings see the Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second spot.
Yardbarker
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
‘There’s no panic’: How Bengals are preparing to move forward without La’el Collins
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting right tackle La’el Collins for the rest of the year as he suffered a torn ACL and MCL against the New England Patriots in Week 16. Collins, 29, started 15 games for the Bengals in his first season with the team and...
Cincinnati Bengals legend doesn’t shoot down rumors of a late-season return
The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and
ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange
ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
Deadspin
Nathaniel Hackett is the latest example of NFL owners getting it wrong with white (and Black) coaches
Have you ever seen that classic gif/meme of the confused woman trying to figure out an equation in her head? Well, that’s what NFL owners look like when deciding on a coach. Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett as its head coach after the Broncos lost 51-14 to the Los Angeles Rams on Jesus’ birthday. It took until Week 16 for the Broncos’ front office to see what we’ve seen from Day One — that Hackett was atrocious at his job and shouldn’t have been hired in the first place.
atozsports.com
Broncos coach makes smart move when it comes to his future
The Denver Broncos just made a huge decision after firing first year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With a 4-11 record on the year, and expectations that were playoff bound, the Broncos parted ways with Hackett, and will now start the search for their head coach for next season. However, there are still two games left, which means someone needs to take over until then.
NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Josh McDaniels could join Nathaniel Hackett in being ousted
Heading into Week 17, the list of NFL head coaches who have been fired is now at three after Nathaniel
NFL Exec Thinks 1 Team Will Do "Everything Possible" To Trade Starting Quarterback
After the Jets benched Zach Wilson for the second time this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the former No. 2 pick is still a part of the team's future. “He’s a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can do to develop him.”
