Have you ever seen that classic gif/meme of the confused woman trying to figure out an equation in her head? Well, that’s what NFL owners look like when deciding on a coach. Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett as its head coach after the Broncos lost 51-14 to the Los Angeles Rams on Jesus’ birthday. It took until Week 16 for the Broncos’ front office to see what we’ve seen from Day One — that Hackett was atrocious at his job and shouldn’t have been hired in the first place.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO