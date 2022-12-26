Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
cwbchicago.com
1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims
Update December 29: A 17-year-old boy is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with the incident on Cortland Street, according to Chicago police. Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Woman stabbed teenager’s Chihuahua on Northwest Side, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 61-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a Chihuahua while the dog’s teenage owner took it for a walk on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The dog, named Bebe, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed three times during the attack, but he is on the road to recovery, according to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed, beaten by group outside bowling alley in Waukegan
A mother is seeking answers after her teenage boy, who remains unresponsive, was hospitalized after being stabbed and beaten by a group outside of a bowling alley in Waukegan. The mother, who did not want to be publicly named, told Lake and McHenry County Scanner the incident happened on December 16 at Bowlero, 631 Lakehurst […]
Family of Retired Pastor Who Was Killed in High-Speed Crash Calls for Probe Into His Death
Neely Dotson was 87 years old when he died in a car crash in late May, but no one was ever arrested following the accident. The crash happened on Lincoln Highway near Interstate-57. Police reports the family gave to NBC 5 show that the car, a Toyota, which hit Dotson's was speeding – going more than 70 miles per hour.
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged with burglarizing home in Lisle
LISLE, Ill. - Two men were arrested and charged for allegedly burglarizing a home Monday afternoon in suburban Chicago. Around 1:45 p.m., Lisle police responded to the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue for a report of two individuals attempting to break into a house. As officers arrived near the scene,...
Chicago man found shot outside Oak Park Laundromat later dies, police say
Oak Park police believe this was a targeted attack, and there is no active threat to the community.
Slain woman's family heartbroken as accused killer set to be released before trial
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a murdered South Chicago woman is outraged that the man charged with killing her is set to be released on his own recognizance, because his case was not brought to trial fast enough.Only on 2, Suzanne Le Mignot has the story of the family's heartbreak."It was pretty hurtful. It was definitely something that we were not expecting," Ebony Peel said of the impending release of Drew Carter III in the kidnapping and murder case involving her sister-in-law, Jessica Flores. Carter is awaiting trial in Flores' murder. The mother of six was reported missing in...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for his 4th gun case had a gun in his pocket during a traffic stop, Chicago cops say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun case had a pistol capable of firing automatic gunfire in his jacket pocket during a Chicago police traffic stop on Monday. Judge David Navarro held 23-year-old Deray Calcote without bail during a court hearing...
Indiana man charged with abusing dog in viral video back in custody
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Indiana man who was charged with punching and throwing a dog in a video that went viral back in September is now back in custody. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28, of Hammond, was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for the attack on the dog on Sept. 22.Cartegna was seen on surveillance video, in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street. He was also seen craning the dog's neck, shouting, and gesturing at someone in the building above the van before driving away.He was taken back into custody on Dec. 21 around 10:19 p.m., in the 300 block of West Ontario Street in River North. Chicago police say Cartegna had a serviceable warrant out of Chicago but didn't disclose what it was for. He was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and making an improper right turn. Court and bond information was not immediately available.
Man killed in Waukegan sports bar shooting ID'd by coroner
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
californiaexaminer.net
Woman Shot Dead In West Garfield Park In Maywood
Woman Shot Dead In West Garfield Park In Maywood— According to reports from the Chicago Police Department, a woman was found shot to death near West Garfield Park on Sunday night and later found dead inside a parked car in Maywood. According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the...
Three charged for stealing jackets from west suburban Kohl's
Three people are charged with stealing at a West Suburban Kohl’s department store. The three individuals are accused of stealing nearly $350 dollars worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead with gunshot wound to the head in parked car in Maywood
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Maywood Sunday night. At about 11:26 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was found in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. She was transported to an...
regionnewssource.org
Chesterton Fatal Crash
The Chesterton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning around 11 AM at the intersection of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road. A Chevrolet sedan was southbound on 49 when it rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer stopped in traffic just north of Indian Boundary Road, according to Chesterton Police. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Porter County Coroner has identified the decedent as 24-year-old, Davion Anderson, of Detroit Michigan.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
Woman arrested for stabbing in hotel near Chicago O'Hare Airport
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man Sunday morning at an O'Hare-area hotel on the Northwest Side.
WGNtv.com
Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
