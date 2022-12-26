ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store

Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Mattress company to close after more than 107 years in Birmingham metro

The Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. weathered the stock market crash of 1929 and two world wars to serve the Birmingham metropolitan area for more than a century. But come January, the mattress company that spanned three generations of Holtzclaw family ownership and first delivered its beds out of a Ford Model T will be saying goodbye to the area after more than 107 years in business.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Transportation company opens Birmingham divisional headquarters

Iowa-based CRST opened its new divisional headquarters this month in Birmingham - a 23,361-square-foot facility on 9.5 acres, with amenities for professional drivers, contractors and customers using the area’s Interstate transportation system. The move was first announced more than a year ago. The headquarters has more than 40 employees...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day

Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham

Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

New City of Leeds mural completed

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The City of Leeds is excited to announce that the new downtown mural is officially complete. This has been a project several months in the making between the City of Leeds and TA Services under the direction of the Leeds Redevelopment Authority. “As Mayor of Leeds, I give […]
LEEDS, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: More than 21K jobs available in Birmingham right now

The new year is just around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to start working on your goals. If you’re looking for your dream job, you’re in luck with over 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about the labor market and local companies hiring.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season

On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease. You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

UPDATE: Water restored at Gardendale nursing home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: A spokesperson for Magnolia Ridge nursing home says water has been restored to the facility after being off since Friday. Ruptured water lines left Magnolia Ridge nursing home in Gardendale without a kitchen to cook in. A nearby church in Trussville delivered its mobile...
GARDENDALE, AL
wbrc.com

On Your Side: See what you’re owed if your flight is cancelled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the U.S., there have been thousands of flights cancelled and thousands more delayed. You need to know your rights before your flight. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as seats are available. You can also get a full refund if you want to cancel the trip, even if you purchased non-refundable tickets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
HOMEWOOD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy