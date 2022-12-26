BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the U.S., there have been thousands of flights cancelled and thousands more delayed. You need to know your rights before your flight. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as seats are available. You can also get a full refund if you want to cancel the trip, even if you purchased non-refundable tickets.

