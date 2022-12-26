Read full article on original website
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
ABC 33/40 News
107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store
Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
Mattress company to close after more than 107 years in Birmingham metro
The Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. weathered the stock market crash of 1929 and two world wars to serve the Birmingham metropolitan area for more than a century. But come January, the mattress company that spanned three generations of Holtzclaw family ownership and first delivered its beds out of a Ford Model T will be saying goodbye to the area after more than 107 years in business.
Transportation company opens Birmingham divisional headquarters
Iowa-based CRST opened its new divisional headquarters this month in Birmingham - a 23,361-square-foot facility on 9.5 acres, with amenities for professional drivers, contractors and customers using the area’s Interstate transportation system. The move was first announced more than a year ago. The headquarters has more than 40 employees...
birminghamtimes.com
Taylor Young Opens Birmingham Clothing Store in Family-Owned Shopping Plaza
When Taylor Young held a recent grand opening for her clothing store in West Birmingham it was also a homecoming. The 27-year-old entrepreneur opened her location in a shopping plaza on 3rd Ave. West owned by her family. Family, friends and consumers joined Young in October to celebrate Retrograde Dept.,...
Caroline and Company boutique takes up residence in historic downtown Trussville
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – Anyone who frequents the historic district of downtown Trussville may be familiar with the small children’s boutique, Rebecca Brown’s, that has been located for years off North Chalkville Road next to the Kuttin’ Up hair salon. But something people may not have noticed is that over the last […]
wbrc.com
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
Bham Now
7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day
Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
Bham Now
4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham
Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
New City of Leeds mural completed
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The City of Leeds is excited to announce that the new downtown mural is officially complete. This has been a project several months in the making between the City of Leeds and TA Services under the direction of the Leeds Redevelopment Authority. “As Mayor of Leeds, I give […]
Bham Now
Job-seekers: More than 21K jobs available in Birmingham right now
The new year is just around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to start working on your goals. If you’re looking for your dream job, you’re in luck with over 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about the labor market and local companies hiring.
Bham Now
Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season
On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
Passengers find other options to get to their destinations after Southwest cancellations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some travelers flying Southwest Airlines tell me it has been frustrating getting to their destination. “I received a text from Southwest that my flight had been canceled,” passenger Marie Michelle said. Michelle tells CBS 42 she is trying to return to Long Island, New York, after traveling to Montgomery to see […]
Southwest cancellations leave fliers frustrated at Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of flights coast to coast were cancelled this holiday weekend, one of the busiest travel times of the year, with Southwest Airlines responsible for most of them. The cancellations have now sparked an investigation by the Department of Transportation and left fliers frustrated and even furious, including ones at the […]
wbrc.com
What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease. You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible...
wvtm13.com
UPDATE: Water restored at Gardendale nursing home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: A spokesperson for Magnolia Ridge nursing home says water has been restored to the facility after being off since Friday. Ruptured water lines left Magnolia Ridge nursing home in Gardendale without a kitchen to cook in. A nearby church in Trussville delivered its mobile...
wbrc.com
On Your Side: See what you’re owed if your flight is cancelled
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the U.S., there have been thousands of flights cancelled and thousands more delayed. You need to know your rights before your flight. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as seats are available. You can also get a full refund if you want to cancel the trip, even if you purchased non-refundable tickets.
Bham Now
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
DCH Hospital to Close South Parking Deck, Entrance for Construction Process Beginning January 2
The south parking deck and south entrance of DCH Regional Medical Center will close beginning January 2 as construction crews prepare for its demolition and replacement. According to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency, the entrance and deck project will take two years before it is completed. The hospital will...
wvtm13.com
Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
