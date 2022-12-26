Read full article on original website
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
thisisalabama.org
5 stories that made us smile in 2022
What a year it’s been for Alabama! In 2022, there was plenty of good news that we were lucky enough to share. As we look ahead to 2023, we wanted to reflect on some of the highlights of this past year. From small-town restaurants to magical places to outstanding...
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
wvtm13.com
Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
Birmingham man arrested for allegedly killing family member
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly killed his family member during an argument. According to Birmingham Police, Clinton Ruffin, 40, was taken into custody on a murder warrant Tuesday. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a bond of […]
Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe
Santa doesn’t usually bring new cars for Christmas – probably because they don’t fit in the sleigh. But that’s just what one Alabama teen got this year thanks to the generosity of a stranger. Ian Vinziant, a senior at Gardendale High School just outside of Birmingham, Alabama, walks 1.5 miles to school every day. And then when he leaves school, he also walks 2 miles to his full-time job at Buffalo Wild Wings. At a time when you hear so […] The post Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
5 must-see concerts coming to Birmingham in 2023
New year, new concert schedule! We’re happy to report that 2023 already promises to be a great year for music in Birmingham. Here are five performers on our must-see list, from a veteran county star to an iconic pop and R&B queen. BLAKE SHELTON. Who: Country star and popular...
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
birminghamtimes.com
How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?
Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
ABC 33/40 News
'It ran the entire building': Anniston apartment fire leaves 14 displaced
An Anniston apartment complex is destroyed after a fire late Monday night. The apartment is located on the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue. Chief Jeff Waldrep said the fire department received the call after 11 p.m. from someone who lived in the apartments. "I come out with just my clothes,...
Alabama family loved their Christmas tree … until they realized it came with more than 100 little guests
An Alabama family says they had to toss out their Christmas tree after realizing it came with some surprise house guests, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported a family from Snead, Alabama, loved their real Christmas tree until they started realizing that baby praying mantis began hopping out of their tree.
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham
Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
Birmingham community mourns loss of 12-year-old shot and killed in her bed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people of interest are in police custody after a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning. However, no arrests have been made yet. According to Birmingham Police, the three people of interest were taken into custody after a chase Wednesday afternoon that ended […]
Man found stabbed to death Christmas Day not found for hours, police said
An Alabama man was stabbed and left bleeding for hours on Christmas Day in an alley next to the halfway house where he was living, a TV station reported. Bessemer police said a passerby spotted Clay Austin Parker, 41, lying on 6th Alley North at the Arc of Bessemer halfway house.
wtvy.com
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County. “When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was...
