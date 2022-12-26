Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future
Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future at Benfica.
Mbappé snatches winner for PSG after Neymar red card against Strasbourg
Neymar was sent off but Kylian Mbappé rescued Paris Saint-Germain with a late penalty to snatch a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in the France striker’s first game since the World Cup final. Marquinhos opened the scoring by breaking free from his marker and heading in Neymar’s cross after...
Soccer world reacts to huge Liverpool transfer
The Premier League returned after its international break for the FIFA World Cup on Boxing Day. After a long day of soccer, everyone was delighted. But there was more to discuss as fireworks went off in the transfer market. Liverpool F.C. pulled off a coup as they acquired PSV winger...
Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"
Messi was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament.
Mo Salah Reaches Landmarks For EPL Goals And Assists As Liverpool Win At Aston Villa
Mo Salah scored his 125th Premier League goal for Liverpool to help his side to a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Salah opened the scoring at Villa Park with a simple finish in the fifth minute after being set up by Andy Robertson. The Egyptian ace then assisted Liverpool's second goal for ...
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen
St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'
"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
Arsenal bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk want £85m
Arsenal have made a formal offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for the winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is their top target in the forthcoming transfer window, although their bid is believed to fall some way short of the Ukrainian club’s asking price. Mudryk, a lightning-quick forward who turns 22 next month,...
Fantasy football: Key differential picks to help make up lost ground
In this week's Fantasy 606 podcast, we got into a discussion on how to make up ground on your rivals by finding those differential picks and going against the most highly-owned players in the game. Now, I think with some players you just have to accept you really have to...
Pep Guardiola ‘would have preferred another opponent than Leeds’ this week
Pep Guardiola has admitted concern about Manchester City’s defending before the World Cup break with the manager warning they cannot lose any more ground on Arsenal ahead of their “terrible” January schedule. City lost 2-1 against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on 12 November in their final...
Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them
Neymar and Marquinhos were both all smiles on Wednesday night after combining to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.
