Pelé, considered by many the greatest soccer player of all time and one of the world’s most popular athletes for decades, died Thursday in his native Brazil after battling colon cancer. He was 82. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death today, according to the Associated Press. Pelé had been in the hospital for several weeks as his health declined. His daughter Kely Nascimento has been sharing the journey with fans via social media as his condition deteriorated. Just before Christmas, she posted a photo of herself hugging her father in his hospital bed. The caption, written in Portuguese, reads: “We continue to be here,...

22 MINUTES AGO