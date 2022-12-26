Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
By TALES AZZONI and MAURICIO SAVARESE SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The post Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died appeared first on KION546.
Pelé, Brazil’s legendary soccer player, dead at 82
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the […]
Pelé, Worldwide Soccer Legend, Dies at 82
Pelé, a globally-recognized soccer star that popularized the sport on an international level, died Thursday, the Associated Press reported. He was 82. The Brazil-raised former player had spent about a month at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo due to his cancer advancement and was recently put under elevated care due to kidney and cardiac dysfunctions. In 2021, he had surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon and subsequently began chemotherapy. Throughout his decorated professional career as a forward, Pelé, who donned the iconic No. 10 jersey during his playing days, has accumulated a wealth of...
'The players have got to really believe in themselves'
Steve Cooper said his Nottingham Forest players need to have more belief in themselves because they are more than capable of competing in the Premier League. Speaking after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, he told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a tough night and it was always going to be a tough night. We would have had to be perfect in the game to get the result we were after.
Fantasy football: Key differential picks to help make up lost ground
In this week's Fantasy 606 podcast, we got into a discussion on how to make up ground on your rivals by finding those differential picks and going against the most highly-owned players in the game. Now, I think with some players you just have to accept you really have to...
Opposition Lowdown: Swansea City Looking To Complete Double Over Reading
Swansea came in 15th place in the Championship last season, their lowest finish in the league since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18. They finished fourth the previous season, but lost 0-2 to Brentford in the playoff final. The Swans currently sit in 15th position in the league,...
Pelé Dies: Soccer’s All-Time Great And Global Sports Icon Was 82
Pelé, considered by many the greatest soccer player of all time and one of the world’s most popular athletes for decades, died Thursday in his native Brazil after battling colon cancer. He was 82. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death today, according to the Associated Press. Pelé had been in the hospital for several weeks as his health declined. His daughter Kely Nascimento has been sharing the journey with fans via social media as his condition deteriorated. Just before Christmas, she posted a photo of herself hugging her father in his hospital bed. The caption, written in Portuguese, reads: “We continue to be here,...
Blackburn boss complains Sunderland winner should not have counted
Did Dan Ballard commit a foul in the build-up to Sunderland's winner? No, but Jon Dahl Tomasson saw it differently.
