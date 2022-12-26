Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
nobhillgazette.com
An Immigrant Dishwasher–Turned–Restaurant Owner Reigns Over an Ever-Growing Empire
Nowadays, the Omakase Restaurant Group epitomizes laser-focused success with establishments that include two Michelin one-starred San Francisco restaurants, Omakase and Niku Steakhouse; the Michelin Bib Gourmand–anointed Okane in San Francisco; six wildly popular Bay Area outposts of Dumpling Time; and its newest San Francisco endeavor, the 3-month-old modern American–inflected Rosemary & Pine — its first non-Asian concept.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sfstandard.com
Another Blow for Downtown SF as Major Tech Conference Moves Away
As tourism and business travel to San Francisco continues on the long road to normalcy, a new speed bump has arisen as VMware canceled its contract with the Moscone Center for its 2023 conference. The Palo Alto-based cloud computing company has made the decision to pull the VMware Explore conference...
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
The Almanac Online
New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City
Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA
Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Francisco
It’s hard to beat spending the summer in the Bay Area. Whether you’re a local to San Francisco or you’re visiting, there’s plenty this famous city has to offer. Let’s take a look at some of the coolest spots you can check out when those summer temperatures start to soar!
San Francisco Tiki bars wish people would stop stealing their glassware
"They kind of ruin it for everybody."
Southwest travel woes continue at SJC as travelers desperate for rental cars
Tens of thousands of travelers are still stuck, victims of the Southwest Airlines fiasco.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Jose
Surprisingly, there aren’t many swimming holes in Northern California, near the bay area! We want to share with you some of our favorite spots to cool off during the hot, dry months of summer. Located in and around San Jose, these beaches provide everything you need for a relaxing and refreshing day near the water!
getnews.info
Jeremy Shapiro of Bay Area Mastermind continues to uplevel entrepreneurs and businesses in the San Francisco Bay area and take them to the next level.
Founded in 2008, the Bay Area Mastermind has been helping founders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs in the San Francisco Bay Area (and around the world) take their businesses to the next level and not only thrive, but become a leading competitor in their niche. As a successful serial-entrepreneur who, throughout his...
San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners
The San Jose airport’s decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay’s sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will... The post San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara brings back parking permit enforcement
Santa Clara residents might find an unexpected new year surprise—they’ll need permits again to park in overcrowded areas. Residents on more than 50 streets, including neighborhoods near the Alameda, Levi’s Stadium and Rivermark Plaza, pay for street parking permits to prevent non-residents at nearby businesses from parking in the area. Santa Clara stopped enforcing permit requirements during the pandemic due to city staffing issues, but that changes on Jan. 2. when police begin citing cars without permits.
Low tides reveal million-year-old fossils in Santa Cruz County
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the weekend, the "King Tides" uncovered a wonderful geological find on Capitola Beach. San Jose University professor Dustin Mulvaney said he found a trove of fossils buried millions of years ago. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon. What on Earth was it?” said Mulvaney on Twitter, The post Low tides reveal million-year-old fossils in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
The classic, family-owned restaurants to try when visiting San Francisco
They're the places you take a friend when they're in town.
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
Eater
The Saddest San Francisco Bay Area Restaurant Closures of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
Contra Costa Herald
New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs
Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
Atmospheric river pummels North Bay causing flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region early Tuesday morning.
