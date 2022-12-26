ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nobhillgazette.com

An Immigrant Dishwasher–Turned–Restaurant Owner Reigns Over an Ever-Growing Empire

Nowadays, the Omakase Restaurant Group epitomizes laser-focused success with establishments that include two Michelin one-starred San Francisco restaurants, Omakase and Niku Steakhouse; the Michelin Bib Gourmand–anointed Okane in San Francisco; six wildly popular Bay Area outposts of Dumpling Time; and its newest San Francisco endeavor, the 3-month-old modern American–inflected Rosemary & Pine — its first non-Asian concept.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Another Blow for Downtown SF as Major Tech Conference Moves Away

As tourism and business travel to San Francisco continues on the long road to normalcy, a new speed bump has arisen as VMware canceled its contract with the Moscone Center for its 2023 conference. The Palo Alto-based cloud computing company has made the decision to pull the VMware Explore conference...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch

Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City

Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA

Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
MORGAN HILL, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Francisco

It’s hard to beat spending the summer in the Bay Area. Whether you’re a local to San Francisco or you’re visiting, there’s plenty this famous city has to offer. Let’s take a look at some of the coolest spots you can check out when those summer temperatures start to soar!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Jose

Surprisingly, there aren’t many swimming holes in Northern California, near the bay area! We want to share with you some of our favorite spots to cool off during the hot, dry months of summer. Located in and around San Jose, these beaches provide everything you need for a relaxing and refreshing day near the water!
SAN JOSE, CA
getnews.info

Jeremy Shapiro of Bay Area Mastermind continues to uplevel entrepreneurs and businesses in the San Francisco Bay area and take them to the next level.

Founded in 2008, the Bay Area Mastermind has been helping founders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs in the San Francisco Bay Area (and around the world) take their businesses to the next level and not only thrive, but become a leading competitor in their niche. As a successful serial-entrepreneur who, throughout his...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners

The San Jose airport’s decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay’s sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will... The post San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara brings back parking permit enforcement

Santa Clara residents might find an unexpected new year surprise—they’ll need permits again to park in overcrowded areas. Residents on more than 50 streets, including neighborhoods near the Alameda, Levi’s Stadium and Rivermark Plaza, pay for street parking permits to prevent non-residents at nearby businesses from parking in the area. Santa Clara stopped enforcing permit requirements during the pandemic due to city staffing issues, but that changes on Jan. 2. when police begin citing cars without permits.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Low tides reveal million-year-old fossils in Santa Cruz County

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the weekend, the "King Tides" uncovered a wonderful geological find on Capitola Beach. San Jose University professor Dustin Mulvaney said he found a trove of fossils buried millions of years ago. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon. What on Earth was it?” said Mulvaney on Twitter, The post Low tides reveal million-year-old fossils in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Eater

The Saddest San Francisco Bay Area Restaurant Closures of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs

Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy