Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s eponymous Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Chainsaw Man’ is a dark fantasy anime. The show revolves around an impoverished teenager named Denji, who hunts devils with the help of his pet, the chainsaw devil Pochita to make ends meet and pay the debt that his father owed to the yakuza. After his debt collector betrays him leading to his death, Pochita fuses with Denji’s body to give him a new life as the latter becomes a hybrid who can turn into the Chainsaw Man at will. Denji then agrees to join the Public Safety Devil Hunters after he meets a beautiful woman named Makima who promises to give him all the comforts in life that he has dreamed of.

