To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the tenth episode of ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ season 2 titled ‘Resonance,’ Fushi continues to live in isolation to train himself and expand his consciousness, which can give him a critical advantage in the battle against the Nokkers. Interestingly, he discovers a town nearby where he ends up freeing a girl name Eko and his brother from captivity. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Chainsaw Man Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Chainsaw Man’ episode 12 titled ‘Katana vs. Chainsaw,’ Aki manages to kill the Ghost devil after the latter inexplicably lets him go from his grip and then even hands a cigarette to him. Meanwhile, Denji continues to find the Katana Man and eventually finds him as well. After Sawatari is taken into custody and Kobeni is walking her back to her colleagues waiting outside, something unexpected happens. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Chainsaw Man’ episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!
4 Intense K-Dramas to Watch After ‘Weak Hero Class 1’
K-drama like 'My Name' satisfy the urge for an intense storyline after watching ' 'Weak Hero Class 1.' Han So-hee stars as a woman who changes her name and joins a crime ring to find her father's killer.
Stuck With You Ending, Explained: Do Gael and Hannah End Up Together?
‘Stuck With You’ has a refreshing take on romantic comedies. Directed by Frank Bellocq, the movie follows Hannah and Gael, who get stuck in an elevator on New Year’s Eve. The two strangers act like rubber and glue at first because of their polar opposite personalities. Soon, their friendly banter turns into a heartwarming bond.
Chainsaw Man Season 2: What to Expect?
Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s eponymous Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Chainsaw Man’ is a dark fantasy anime. The show revolves around an impoverished teenager named Denji, who hunts devils with the help of his pet, the chainsaw devil Pochita to make ends meet and pay the debt that his father owed to the yakuza. After his debt collector betrays him leading to his death, Pochita fuses with Denji’s body to give him a new life as the latter becomes a hybrid who can turn into the Chainsaw Man at will. Denji then agrees to join the Public Safety Devil Hunters after he meets a beautiful woman named Makima who promises to give him all the comforts in life that he has dreamed of.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: What to Expect?
Based on Tite Kubo’s Japanese manga series, ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ is a shounen fantasy anime that follows the substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki, who along with his friends continues to fight against Hollows to keep the Karakura Town safe. One ordinary day, he will suddenly come across an Arrancar named Asguiaro Ebern, who visits Karakura for a very twisted reason. It turns out that the ancient Quincy king, Yhwach has returned once again and he with his army of overpowered soldiers wants to restart the centuries-old conflict between Soul Reaper and Quincy. When the Soul Society and Hueco Mundo are invaded simultaneously, it marks the beginning of an era filled with fear and uncertainty.
